Meet teenager Rinsha Mariyam, the Kerala girl playing for a Portuguese football club

Ronaldo is her idol, Barca her dream: Rinsha makes her mark in Portuguese youth football
At an age when most teenagers are enjoying school life, spending time with friends and family, and focusing on their studies, Rinsha Mariyam made a difficult decision.
She left the comfort of her home in Bengaluru at just 15 to pursue her dream of becoming a professional footballer in Portugal.
Two and a half years later, the 18 year old, whose family hails from Kerala, is making her mark in European football.
They say you can find a Malayali in every corner of the world. But wherever you go, you might also find a Malayali with football running through their veins.
And Rinsha is another example of that passion.
She currently represents Clube de Albergaria's Under 19 women's team in Portugal's first division youth league, where she gets to compete against some of the country's leading clubs, including Benfica and Sporting CP.
But behind her journey is a family that lives and breathes football. And a father who strongly believes that daughters can achieve extraordinary things when given the right support.
Speaking to Gulf News about his daughter's journey, Rinsha's father, MP Rasheed, explained how difficult it was for a teenager to move to a completely different country.
"She was just 15 when she moved to Portugal. At that age, children usually enjoy spending time with their family and friends, going to school and living comfortably at home. But Rinsha had to leave all that behind to pursue her football dream," Rasheed told Gulf News.
The challenges were many. There was a new language to learn, different food, unfamiliar weather and an entirely different education system.
These are things even adults struggle with when moving abroad.
According to her father, Rinsha joined a local school, learned Portuguese and continued her studies while training regularly. She has now completed her higher secondary education.
But what impressed Rasheed most was his daughter's determination.
"Rinsha is very focused. She knows what she wants to achieve and works hard towards it. Once she sets her mind on something, she gives her best," he said.
One of the most important things Rasheed shared was his belief in giving girls the same opportunities and encouragement as boys.
He feels that when daughters receive proper support from their parents, they value that trust deeply and work even harder to achieve their goals.
"I strongly believe parents should support their daughters and encourage them to follow their dreams. When girls receive that support, they value it and work very hard to achieve their goals. Sometimes boys can be a little lazy or lose focus here and there, but girls tend to stay focused and determined," Rasheed told Gulf News.
And he sees that determination in Rinsha.
Sending a 15 year old daughter to another country is not an easy decision for any parent.
But Rasheed and his wife, Mariyambi, believed in their daughter's abilities and were willing to support her ambition.
And that belief has played an important role in Rinsha's journey.
Before football became her biggest passion, Rinsha was already making a name for herself in martial arts.
According to her father, she travelled to Nepal at just nine for an invitational taekwondo tournament and won a gold medal representing India.
She also earned a black belt in karate and won individual championships.
Her sporting achievements continued at school, where she was recognised as the best athlete during her eighth, ninth and tenth grades, Rasheed said.
But football eventually became her biggest passion.
Rinsha represented Bengaluru FC for two seasons, playing in the Karnataka A Division and Super Division leagues.
Her performances helped her earn a place in the Karnataka junior state team, while she was also named in the provisional India Under 17 women's national team squad at just 14.
For Rinsha, moving to Portugal was special for another reason. It was the home of her football idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I always loved playing football, and when I got the opportunity to play football in Portugal, I didn't think twice," Rinsha told Gulf News.
But adapting to European football was not easy.
She trained with boys, working hard to improve her technique, fitness and understanding of the game while adjusting to the demands of Portuguese football.
After spending time with Juveforce and NEGE, she eventually secured a place in Clube de Albergaria's Under 19 women's team.
On September 19, 2026, she started against SC Rio Tinto in Portugal's Under 19 women's league.
For someone who left home at 15, playing in a European youth league was a significant milestone.
But Rinsha has even bigger dreams.
"I dream to play for FC Barcelona one day," she said.
Her achievements have not been limited to football either.
In November 2025, ProFootball Academy Portugal celebrated her receiving two academic diplomas from Colegio de Calvao, recognising her attitude, resilience and excellent academic performance during the 2024/25 academic year.
For someone balancing education and football in a foreign country, it was another achievement worth celebrating.
Football is not just Rinsha's passion. It is something the entire family shares.
According to Rasheed, her elder brother, Mohamed Rishan, 20, plays for HAL FC in the Karnataka Super Division.
Her younger sister, Minha Mariyam, 13, represents Bengaluru FC's junior girls' team and has been selected for a Karnataka state camp.
Their youngest sibling, Mohammed Rayyan, 10, plays for Sporthood FC in Bengaluru.
And when the family gets together, football is never far away.
"We all love football. It is something our entire family enjoys. All four children are involved in football, and whenever we get together, we even play together," Rasheed told Gulf News.
The passion for football comes from their father, who has passed on his love for the beautiful game to all four children.
And perhaps the most beautiful part of this story is the support they receive from their parents.
Rinsha may be the one making headlines in Portugal, but none of this would have been possible without the sacrifices, encouragement and belief of Rasheed and Mariyambi.
There is something special about stories like Rinsha's.
An 18 year old girl from a football loving family with Kerala roots, leaving home at 15, learning a new language, adjusting to a different culture and chasing her dream thousands of kilometres away.
And behind her are two parents who believed in her enough to let her take that chance.
As someone who loves football, these are the stories I find most satisfying to write.
Not because they involve famous clubs, huge transfer fees or trophies, but because they have something more important: heart.
Football is not always about Messi, Ronaldo or the biggest clubs in Europe. Sometimes, the most beautiful stories come from ordinary families with extraordinary dreams.
And Rinsha's story is certainly one of them.
She still has a long journey ahead of her. There will be challenges, disappointments and difficult days.
But she has already shown the courage and determination needed to pursue her dream.
And I sincerely hope that every one of Rinsha's football dreams comes true.