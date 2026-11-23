Now the duo has a history of not seeing eye-to eye and it all comes a full circle as the F1 bandwagon heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi for the final two races of the season.

The fight for the Drivers and Constructors titles may be over, but Formula 1 seems to be throwing up more talking points with every passing race. The Las Vegas GP on Sunday – Saturday in the United States – saw the lead change hands 35 times along with 352 overtakes, but all of that was overshadowed by the on and off-track skirmishes between the two protagonists of the race: Max Verstappen and George Russell.

With second place up for grabs and with Russell still in the running despite Verstappen’s sizeable lead, fans at the Abu Dhabi GP can expect one more episode of the Verstappen-Russell drama playing out.

Two-time world champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso took a pragmatic view of the war of words, noting that "when you win you can say whatever you want".

Verstappen mocked Russell's error and said the Briton was "so far below my level," while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described the rivalry as entertaining for Formula 1 given their history since karting.

The two fought for the lead in the race. Verstappen went on to win, while Russell dropped down the order and hit the barrier late in the race while trying to overtake Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

And while things have been relatively civil between the two for most of the 2026 season, it really came to a head in final practice at the Las Vegas GP. Verstappen and Russell made contact while positioning for flying laps, with Russell accusing Verstappen of acting "bigger and better than everyone else" and said someone needed to stand up to him, while Verstappen dismissed the incident as "nothing".

Back in 2024, at the Qatar GP, a near-miss during a warm-up lap in qualifying led to Russell's outburst and a stewards' review that cost Verstappen pole position via a one-place grid drop. Verstappen accused Russell of lying and trying to force a penalty. Russell called the Dutchman a "bully" and alleged Verstappen had threatened to put him into the wall, also saying the Red Bull driver "lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence" when facing adversity.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.