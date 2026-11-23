The two drivers have a history of skirmishes both on and off the track
The fight for the Drivers and Constructors titles may be over, but Formula 1 seems to be throwing up more talking points with every passing race. The Las Vegas GP on Sunday – Saturday in the United States – saw the lead change hands 35 times along with 352 overtakes, but all of that was overshadowed by the on and off-track skirmishes between the two protagonists of the race: Max Verstappen and George Russell.
Now the duo has a history of not seeing eye-to eye and it all comes a full circle as the F1 bandwagon heads to Qatar and Abu Dhabi for the final two races of the season.
Back in 2024, at the Qatar GP, a near-miss during a warm-up lap in qualifying led to Russell's outburst and a stewards' review that cost Verstappen pole position via a one-place grid drop. Verstappen accused Russell of lying and trying to force a penalty. Russell called the Dutchman a "bully" and alleged Verstappen had threatened to put him into the wall, also saying the Red Bull driver "lashes out with unnecessary anger and borderline violence" when facing adversity.
Tensions carried into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, with Russell avoiding sitting next to Verstappen at the drivers' dinner.
And that was just the beginning of their frosty relationship.
In 2025, at the Spanish Grand Prix, an angry Verstappen collided with the side of Russell's car after receiving a penalty, pushing the four-time world champion to the brink of a race ban.
After initially brushing off complaints, Verstappen posted on social media the next day that the move "wasn't right" and "shouldn't have happened".
Two weeks later, when they locked out the front row in Canada, Russell brought up Verstappen's penalty points situation, which irritated Verstappen.
And while things have been relatively civil between the two for most of the 2026 season, it really came to a head in final practice at the Las Vegas GP. Verstappen and Russell made contact while positioning for flying laps, with Russell accusing Verstappen of acting "bigger and better than everyone else" and said someone needed to stand up to him, while Verstappen dismissed the incident as "nothing".
The two fought for the lead in the race. Verstappen went on to win, while Russell dropped down the order and hit the barrier late in the race while trying to overtake Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.
Verstappen mocked Russell's error and said the Briton was "so far below my level," while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described the rivalry as entertaining for Formula 1 given their history since karting.
Other drivers too joined Wolff in reacting to the duo’s shenanigans.
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton reacted to Verstappen's post-race comments by calling the exchange "pretty wild".
Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc, with whom the seven-time world champion is having his own issues, quipped that Verstappen "was enjoying that interview a little too much".
McLaren’s Lando Norris responded with three crying-face emojis.
Two-time world champion and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso took a pragmatic view of the war of words, noting that "when you win you can say whatever you want".
With second place up for grabs and with Russell still in the running despite Verstappen’s sizeable lead, fans at the Abu Dhabi GP can expect one more episode of the Verstappen-Russell drama playing out.