Carlos Alcaraz: The Spaniard finally got his hands on the ATP Finals trophy after beating world No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 in Sunday's final. Alcaraz saved three set points in the second-set tie-break to secure his first title at the season-ending tournament. It was also his third consecutive tournament victory after triumphs in Vienna and Paris.

Max Verstappen: The Dutch driver delivered another statement victory by winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and held off McLaren's Lando Norris to take his third win on the Las Vegas streets. Norris finished second, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium.

Manchester United: They endured a miserable afternoon at Anfield, suffering a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. The result was another setback for United, who struggled to cope with their rivals and left with plenty of questions about their defensive performance.

Sydney Thunder: They made history in the WBBL after chasing down 226 against Brisbane Heat to register the highest successful run chase in the competition's history. Their six-wicket victory was one of the standout performances in women's cricket over the weekend.

Zimbabwe: The African side produced an impressive result in Sharjah, defeating Afghanistan by 57 runs in the second Test to win the two-match series 1-0. It was a significant achievement for the visitors, who secured their first away Test series victory since 2001. Their bowlers held their nerve to defend the target and complete a memorable win.

Alexander Zverev: He came into the ATP Finals final as the world No. 1 and had not dropped a set before facing Alcaraz. However, the German was unable to stop the Spaniard's charge, losing in straight sets despite fighting back in the second. Missing out on the season-ending title was a disappointing conclusion to his campaign.

Chelsea: The London club were another major disappointment after suffering a shock 4-1 home defeat against Leeds United. The result was particularly damaging given the expectations surrounding Chelsea, while Leeds produced one of their most impressive performances of the season.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.