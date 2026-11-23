Zimbabwe secures historic Test series win, UAE Bulls triumph in T10 cricket
Dubai: It was another action-packed weekend in sport, with drama across football, tennis, motorsport, and cricket.
Carlos Alcaraz claimed another major title, Marco Bezzecchi triumphed in MotoGP, while several Premier League sides endured difficult results. Here are the standout winners and losers from November 21–22.
Max Verstappen: The Dutch driver delivered another statement victory by winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver started from pole position and held off McLaren's Lando Norris to take his third win on the Las Vegas streets. Norris finished second, with Oscar Piastri completing the podium.
Carlos Alcaraz: The Spaniard finally got his hands on the ATP Finals trophy after beating world No. 1 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 in Sunday's final. Alcaraz saved three set points in the second-set tie-break to secure his first title at the season-ending tournament. It was also his third consecutive tournament victory after triumphs in Vienna and Paris.
Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez: Marco Bezzecchi won the Portuguese Grand Prix after a commanding performance at the Algarve International Circuit, finishing ahead of Aprilia teammate Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez.
However, the bigger story was Marc Marquez, who secured his eighth premier-class world championship despite finishing eighth in the race. The Spaniard clinched the title with one round remaining, matching Giacomo Agostini's record of eight premier-class championships.
Zimbabwe: The African side produced an impressive result in Sharjah, defeating Afghanistan by 57 runs in the second Test to win the two-match series 1-0. It was a significant achievement for the visitors, who secured their first away Test series victory since 2001. Their bowlers held their nerve to defend the target and complete a memorable win.
UAE Bulls: The UAE Bulls lifted the Abu Dhabi T10 title after defeating Yas Lions by 24 runs in Friday's final at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Their victory capped an impressive campaign in the UAE's fast-paced franchise competition and provided local cricket fans with a home-grown celebration.
Sydney Thunder: They made history in the WBBL after chasing down 226 against Brisbane Heat to register the highest successful run chase in the competition's history. Their six-wicket victory was one of the standout performances in women's cricket over the weekend.
Manchester United: They endured a miserable afternoon at Anfield, suffering a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool. The result was another setback for United, who struggled to cope with their rivals and left with plenty of questions about their defensive performance.
It also marked a devastating start to Mauricio Pochettino tenure with the club currently sitting in the 19th position of the Premier League.
Chelsea: The London club were another major disappointment after suffering a shock 4-1 home defeat against Leeds United. The result was particularly damaging given the expectations surrounding Chelsea, while Leeds produced one of their most impressive performances of the season.
Alexander Zverev: He came into the ATP Finals final as the world No. 1 and had not dropped a set before facing Alcaraz. However, the German was unable to stop the Spaniard's charge, losing in straight sets despite fighting back in the second. Missing out on the season-ending title was a disappointing conclusion to his campaign.
England: The Three Lions suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat against Australia in the opening T20 international of their series. England posted 187-9, but Australia chased down the target with one ball remaining, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.