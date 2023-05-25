Workout and party at Lucky Punch

Combine a workout with an after-party on the beach at Playa Beach Club at Palm West. Held on Thursday (May 25), pop-up concept called Lucky Punch will feature a boxing focused workout with intervals of HIIT and strength. The after-party will have you cooling down in style. This is their last session for the season.

Location: Playa Beach Club at Palm West; When: May 25 (two slots available)

Black Coffee with White Dubai

White Dubai is launching its exclusive purpose-built outdoor venue at the Dubai Harbour with an outdoor event featuring Grammy-winning sensation, Black Coffee. The South African DJ will perform on May 26, Friday at the picturesque lifestyle destination. Ticket holders will also get discounts on taxi rides.

Location: Dubai Harbour; When: May 26, 6pm to 3am

Ibiza-style dance party at Agenda

Grammy award winner Imanbek and Tomorrowland fame Salvatore Ganacci will be performing at the electronic music festival at the Agenda this weekend. There will be dancing, lighting show, art display and street food – a definite Ibiza nightlife vibe in Dubai. Ladies will enjoy free entry on the night.

Location: Agenda, Dubai Media City; When: May 26, 6pm - till late

Beauty Festival in Al Ain

Al Ain Mall is holding a three-Day beauty festival called Beyond Beauty. Taking place this weekend, participating brands include YSL, Kiko Milano, L’occitane, Flormar, Profound Beauty, Kamira Cosmetics, Furless, De Larta, Flormar, Lootah, Anfasic Dokhoon, KIND Beauty, Khaltat amongst a host of others.

Shoppers can treat themselves to henna workshops, free makeup workshops, quick facials, relaxing massages, and hair inspiration, plus styling sessions on-site. The schedule also includes panel talks, hair styling sessions, bukhoor-making workshops, and many more activities - all free to attend.

Location: Al Ain Mall; When: May 26-28

Ne-Yo at Marq Dubai

Marq Dubai is throwing a grand opening party with a night of hits from Grammy-winning star Ne-Yo this weekend. The singer, song-writer is expected to perform many of his classic hits and contenders include So Sick, When You're Mad, Because of You and so many more. Fans of Hip-hop, Techno, and R&B music can head to the club.

Location: Dubai Marine Beach Resort Hotel; When: May 27, 10pm to 4am

Bohemia at Beach by Five

Enjoy a beach-side house music party with DJs Arado, Sam Starks and Maryo at Beach by Five this Saturday. The beach club regularly hosts the themed party titled ‘Bohemia’ and this weekend looks like it may not be too hot to dance away your night by the beach.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah; When: May 27, 1pm onwards

Party at Electric Pawn Shop

For their first anniversary, Electric Pawn Shop will host rap superstar MC Supernatural and DJ Shortkut, alongside co-owner and turntable virtuoso, Lobito Brigante. The club combines Asian and American vibes.

Location: The H Dubai; When: May 27

Sunset Beach Party every Saturday

Enjoy great views of Ain Dubai and a party with live music at Wavebreaker’s weekly Sunset Beach Party.

Location: Hilton Dubai Jumeirah; When: Every Saturday in May, 4pm till late

Taste of Italy at Luigia Dubai

For one night only, Luigia Dubai will host a Taste of Italy dining experience along with paired grapes for each course, which will represent different Italian territories.

Location: Rixos Premium, JBR; When: May 30, 5.30pm

Rooftop closing party at Le Toit

One last time before it closes for summer, enjoy a rooftop party at Le Toit – which literally means ‘the roof’ in French – with the most incredible views of Burj Khalifa and the rest of Dubai. Head to the venue and your entrance fee of Dh300 covers unlimited bites and a welcome beverage.

Location: Fouquet's Dubai; When: May 31, 4pm onwards

Latin Wednesdays at W Abu Dhabi

Head to W Lounge with your dance shoes on Wednesday nights for a Latin inspired treat, when DJ Polin sets the beat latino style. Expect an array or thirst-quenching beverages with tasty snacks. From steamy empanadas, to juicy ceviche and hot churros, all of your cravings will be covered. The night costs Dh79 per person including three beverages.