Dubai: As summer rolls around, it’s time to plan the perfect beach days in Dubai. We have compiled some of the most popular haunts in the city for great offers and incredible views.

Most of these Dubai venues also have special offers and deals wherein you can redeem the entry fee in part or full for food and beverages.

Here are some of the most iconic beach clubs in the city that you should check out this summer.

Barasti Beach

The OG when it comes to beach bars in Dubai, Barasti has become a staple on the list of summer hotspots for tourists and residents. From relaxed beach days and lounge nights to screening major sports and hosting large-scale events, the venue offers the best of both worlds. The beach here is free to access.

Twiggy by La Cantine

Located at the Dubai Creek Resort, Twiggy by La Cantine boasts a 100-metre infinity lagoon leading into a private beach. The venue offers entry options starting at Dh200 on weekdays. Hotel guests can get sunbeds for free while cabanas for larger groups (up to 10) can cost up to Dh3,500 for weekends.

Image Credit: Supplied

Azure Beach

Azure Beach Dubai at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR is among the popular beachside hangouts in the city. 50 per cent of the entrance fee is redeemable on food and beverages, and children get discounts on entry. Weekday entry costs Dh200 per adult while weekends will set you back by Dh300 per adult. You could also book a private pool cabana if heading there as a bigger group (of up to 12 people) – each of these come with their own private plunge pools.

Riva Beach Club

If you’re planning a family day out with fun activities, Riva Beach Club on the Palm can be a great option. The club offers water sports for all ages and lunch with beach/pool access. One of the more value-for-money options on this list, ladies can enjoy a fun beach day at just Dh75 once a week.

Nikki Beach

This sprawling beach club is best known for its lavish parties and the all-white décor, which contrasts beautifully with the stark blue of the pools and the beach. The Pearl Jumeira venue boasts white luxury day beds, single beds, private cabanas with shaded sofa seating area and three Ultimate VIP cabanas.

Beach by FIVE

This beach club is great if you are planning a girls’ day out on the beach as ladies enjoy complimentary access on weekdays, unless there is an event. Gents pay Dh300 throughout the week. The venue regularly hosts live performances by international DJs and musicians – on those days entry can be as high as Dh2,000.

Image Credit: Supplied

Drift Beach Club

This club in the One&Only Royal Mirage is perfect for a day enjoying what is widely considered the quintessential view of the Dubai skyline. The beach club features an infinity pool, extensive private beach and panoramic views of Palm Island Bay. Entry starts at Dh150 on weekdays, and Dh200 on weekends, which includes basic amenities such as water and access to a locker facility.

Cove Beach

This club on Bluewaters Island is very popular on Instagram with its view of Ain Dubai and picture-perfect beach vibes. Cove Beach also regularly hosts parties and events with live performances by local and international artists. Head here for their weekly ‘Unplugged’ music nights which are held every Friday. The destination just marked its eighth anniversary and features breakfast deals, all-day dining offers and fully redeemable options starting from Dh149.

Eva Beach House

Located at Palm West Beach Palm Jumeirah, this beach club opened last year. The club is known for its muted colours, draped fabrics and rattan accents, and boho vibes. Enjoy one of your weekends this summer at this club for their fully redeemable offer of Dh300.