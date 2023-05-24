Dubai: We're at just under three weeks left for your next long weekend when the country celebrates Eid Al Adha. While the official dates will be announced by the authorities following moon-sighting, the holidays are expected to fall from June 27 (Arafat Day, one day before Eid) to July 1.

This would mean six days off for most residents . If you aren’t planning a trip abroad, take advantage of these staycation offers – most of which include breakfast and other deals. From discounts on best available rates to one-night packages as low as Dh369, there is something for every budget in this list. We will be updating the story with more offers when announced.

Dubai

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

This Eid, you could enjoy up to 25 per cent off on stays until August 31 at this Festival City property. Their package includes breakfast and dinner for two adults and two children, along with a shopping voucher to use at Dubai festival City Mall. Guests will also enjoy access to Planet Trekkers, a signature children's club, which can keep your children entertained while you relax. The package starts at Dh505 per room.

Address Grand Creek Harbour

This property is offering up to 30 per cent on best available rates, inclusive of breakfast, if you book this weekend. The hotel has a flash sale running from May 26 to 28 for stays from June 23 until July 8 – which covers the Eid Al Adha break.

Taj Dubai

UAE residents can unlock special deals during Eid at the Taj Dubai property. The offer includes breakfast, discounts on best rates, pool and gym access and complimentary shuttles to and from Dubai Mall. You can also get discounts on dining outlets and spa services at the property. Rates start at Dh600 per room for two.

Lapita, Dubai Parks & Resort

This offer is perfect for families with children aged 12 and under. The Kids Go Free offer is back this Eid, which ensures that kids under 12 will have a fun staycation for free, when checking in with a paying adult. The Eid offer also includes a Q Fast Pass, a fast track pass that enables guests to skip the queues at a theme park of their choice.

During the Eid break, from June 28 to July 1, Lapita Hotel is offering a staycation, with a 'Very Important Kid (VIK) treatment for kids aged 12 and under, with a VIK badge as well as a meet and greet with their favourite Smurfs and the characters from the popular children’s show, Shaabiat Al Cartoon (only from June 30 to July 1). The package starts at Dh999 per adult.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Perfect for families with younger children, the resort markets itself as a spot for a family escape. The venue has a water park, kids’ clubs and even a children’s spa. As their Eid special offer, you can book a stay inclusive of breakfast starting from Dh1,025 for two adults while the all-inclusive stay starts from Dh2,700.

Paramount Hotels

Paramount Hotel Dubai and Paramount Hotel Midtown have an Eid offer for Dh800 per room per night (inclusive of taxes and fees). The deal includes a complimentary upgrade to the Scene room, breakfast for two and spa or F&B credit. The offer will be available on stays from June 28 to July 2.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

This hotel has a special Eid package at Dh599 which includes an all-inclusive dining experience, complete with breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets at the property’s dining outlet, 365. The offer is valid from 25 June until 10 July.

Dubai Creek Resort

UAE residents can access up to 20 per cent off on stays here until September 30. The deal includes breakfast and discounts in certain restaurants and at the spa. Golf enthusiasts can also enjoy special rates on Academy and for Golf Green Fees. Dubai Creek Resort comprises the iconic Dubai Creek Golf Club and Park Hyatt Dubai.

The First Collection hotels

UAE residents can save from 30 per cent per cent off stays until September 30 at the Jumeirah Village Circle and Business Bay locations of the First Collection group. The deal includes early check-in, late check-out, daily complimentary buffet breakfast, 20 per cent off on food & beverage (excluding breakfast and in-room dining), and exclusive beach club access to Soluna Beach Club on The Palm Jumeirah for Dh100 including transportation and Dh50 redeemable on the pool and beach menu.

Ritz Carlton DIFC

Until September 2, UAE residents can avail 15 per cent discount on weekdays and a 20 per cent discount on weekends when booking a room across room-only, breakast, half-board options. You can also get a 20 per cent discount on non-motorized water sports activities along with a Dh100 spa voucher.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

The Eid Al Adha staycation package offers guests a 50 per cent discount on the second room and complimentary breakfast. The offer, available for Dh3,400 for two nights, also includes an Eid lunch or one of the resort's theme nights available during their stay [once during the staycation]. Children will get to the resort's kids club which offers a lot of engaging activities, from arts and crafts to games and interactive play.

Manzil by Vida Downtown

If you're planning to spend Eid as a bigger group, Manzil by Vida Downtown is offering 50 per cent off on the second booked room, and you can get interconnecting rooms. This offer is valid from June 9 to September 30.

Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai

This popular beach resort is offering a special package for UAE residents only. Guests booking a staycation from June 1 to September 30 can get 30 per cent off on their best available rates for stays of two or more nights. These guests will also get complimentary breakfast and free access to the beach club, along with a 30 per cent discount on treatments at Nikki Spa.

Crown Plaza Dubai Marina

Enjoy a city escape here with their breakfast-staycation deal at Dh499, including taxes. You can also get late check-out, as late as 10pm on the next day, and dining discounts.

Mövenpick Grand Plaza

Head to the Media City hotel for a budget-friendly staycation, starting from Dh520. The hotel is offering free early check-ins and late check-outs (subject to availability).

Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

This luxury hotel is taking its Summer Surprise offer one step ahead for Eid Al Adha. Priced at Dh955 per night, the deal includes a complimentary upgrade to the next room category (up to suite level), all-inclusive breakfast for two, breakfast for children younger than 6 and Dh200 in spa credit.

For Eid, you can get this offer and add a complimentary 30 minutes to any 60-minute massage during the stay. Children younger than 12 stay and dine for free during Eid and enjoy the Kids' Club on the property.

Location: Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, When: Ongoing (spa add-on available June 27 to July 2) only

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Enjoy a beach escape in Abu Dhabi with complimentary access to Saadiyat Beach Club for every day of the stay. Guests will receive a reduced room rate including breakfast, discounts of 20 per cent on culinary offerings within the hotel, on the beach club menu, and at the spa. The package starts at Dh750, and is valid through May to September.

Tilal Liwa Hotel

A stay at this hotel could be one for the books, as you’ll be heading to the location of what is considered the tallest sand dune in the world – the Tel Moreeb dune. Make the break a romantic escape with their tailored deals. Or you could opt for the family package which starts at Dh369 inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids younger than 12. The offer is valid until September.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Book an all-inclusive family getaway at this property using their residents-only offer, starting from Dh699. You can also get discounts on Fontana Circus along with breakfast, late check-out and F&B discounts.

Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach resort

Enjoy a beach access suite, breakfast, a 1.5 km private beach and convenient access to RAK experiences.

The property is offering rooms starting from Dh1270 for the above and you could combine the stay with adrenaline-pumping activities in the emirates such as the Jais Flight, hot-air balloon rides and the Jais Sledder.