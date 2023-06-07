1 of 10
Wondering where to go for your Eid Al Adha break without the hassles of securing a Schengen visa, while also keeping up with the wellness travel trend? Since the wait time to obtain a Schengen or US visa is longer, we give you holidaying options that require less planning and relatively easier visa work. Booking tailor-made packages with added wellness and adventure elements, travel experts told Gulf News, is the latest trend to try out. So here’s a list of countries in Asia with resorts that offer such packages. From days in spa or doing yoga, there’s something for everybody.
Sri Lanka: This lovely island is a fantastic option for a fitness retreat or vacation that mixes treatments and training with the ability to travel as well. In between relaxing, tourists can visit golden beaches, ancient temples, tea plantations, and elephants. With outdoor courses to take advantage of the scenery and sunshine, yoga retreats are very popular here. Additionally, Ayurveda retreats provide genuine, individualised treatments to reestablish inner balance and wellbeing. From solo-friendly holistic retreats to luxury spa vacations for couples, head to Sri Lanka and return nourished and culturally rich.
Thailand: This South-East Asian destination is well-known for its yoga retreats and therapeutic massages. There are numerous upscale health spas, for which resorts and tour providers can help book tailored packages.
Enjoy the swaying palms of Koh Samui or the jungle-covered mountains of Phuket. Several providers offer well-rounded and customised packages for a wellness break regardless of what you goal may be - reducing stress, losing weight or simply getting pampered.
India: The cradle of Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation is the perfect place to escape the strains of everyday life and rejuvenate. There’s a wide array of options for wellness retreats located in breathtaking settings, from Kerala to Uttarakhand, and provide the perfect atmosphere for rest and relaxation. Take part in a detox, stress-reduction, or meditation program, or slow down in the mountains while doing yoga, meditating, and exploring quiet Himalayan routes.
Egypt: The country's water bodies, particularly the majestic Nile River, hold a special significance for a wellness holiday. The Nile, often referred to as the lifeblood of Egypt, has nourished the land for centuries and continues to captivate visitors with its timeless beauty. A cruise along the Nile allows you to witness the breathtaking landscapes and immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of Egypt. The Mediterranean Sea borders Egypt to the north, while the Red Sea lies to the east, creating diverse opportunities for aquatic activities and seaside relaxation, making the country an exceptional destination for a holistic wellness experience.
Turkey: Unlike destinations that merely adopt fleeting trends, Turkey embraces a genuine wellness culture deeply rooted in its heritage. Hammams and natural spas have been an integral part of Turkish culture since the time of the Ottoman Empire, catering to both royals and everyday people, maintaining this tradition for centuries. You can also pedal through the scenic landscapes, experiencing Turkey at handlebar height, or gliding along the water in a kayak. If you're seeking inspiration, consider kayaking over the mesmerizing sunken city of Kekova.
Mauritius: The allure of Mauritius as a wellness holiday destination is amplified by its stunning water bodies. Immerse yourself in the warm, inviting waters and experience the therapeutic benefits of swimming or engaging in water sports like snorkeling or paddleboarding. The gentle lapping of the waves and the vibrant marine life beneath the surface provide a serene backdrop for meditation and mindfulness, making Mauritius an ideal destination to restore your inner balance and reconnect with nature.
Maldives: The Maldives, with its pristine waters and enchanting coral reefs, offers a captivating setting for a wellness retreat. Dive into the clear, azure depths and explore the vibrant marine life that thrives beneath the surface. Snorkeling or swimming amidst the colorful coral formations can be a meditative and transformative experience.
Japan: With the recent announcement of Japan's eVisa scheme for UAE residents, the interest in travelling to this captivating country has skyrocketed. The availability of direct flights by various airlines in the UAE makes this an opportune time to start planning your trip. Whether you crave stress relief, a deeper spiritual connection, or simply yearn for the ultimate rejuvenating escape, Japan has a wealth of offerings.
