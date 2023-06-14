1 of 9
Born in India, now practiced all over the world, celebrate International Yoga Day in style in the UAE. Several events are taking place across Dubai and Abu Dhabi to achieve mental and physical wellness through food, yoga, meditation and more this June.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 9
Free yoga on Queen Elizabeth 2: Head to Dubai’s only floating hotel for a transformative 90-minute yoga session that combines breathing exercises and laughter yoga to uplift your spirits while the Dubai Handpan family plays melodies. Location: QE2, Port Rashid, When: June 21, 7pm onwards.
Image Credit: insta/qe2dubai
3 of 9
Celebrate yoga throughout June at any branch of FitnGlam with sessions including Yin Yoga, Face Yoga, Gentle Yoga and Vinyasa Yoga. There will also be sound meditation and Theta healing sessions available.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 9
The Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold a free mega event under the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the idea that the world is one family: Date: Saturday, June 17. Time: 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Venue: Opportunity Pavilion Plaza, Expo City Dubai.
Image Credit:
5 of 9
Another free session will be held in Sharjah. Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023. Time: 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Venue: The Skyline University College.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 9
Louvre Abu Dhabi: This Abu Dhabi destination is hosting a free yoga session titled “Yoga Under the Dome 2.0” in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. The session will include a refreshing drink and snacks. You can bring your own mats or you’ll be provided one at the venue. Venue: Louvre Abu Dhabi, When: June 17, Time: 7am to 9am.
Image Credit: Louvre Abu Dhabi
7 of 9
Enjoy a yoga staycation deal at Rixos Premium Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, where the property will be offering a sunset yoga session on June 21 by the beach for all guests. Additionally, guests can take advantage of discounted tickets to Yas Island theme parks, as well as complimentary access and transfers to Abu Dhabi's cultural and touristic landmarks, including Qasr Al Watan and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 9
Yoga at ADNEC: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) will also host International Day of Yoga celebrations from 6pm to 9pm, in association with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will join in the yoga session as the chief guest on the occasion, along with Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Venue: ADNEC, When: June 21, 6pm to 9pm.
Image Credit: GN Archive
9 of 9
Puppy yoga: What better way to de-stress than with furry friends at your yoga class? Enjoy Ciel Spa’s 60-minute puppy yoga sessions on June 21 for Dh250. If you fall in love with your adorable yoga mate at the event, you can make the responsible choice and help give a pup a home at the end of the event. Venue: SLS hotel and residences, When: June 21, starts at 7pm.
Image Credit: Supplied