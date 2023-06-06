1 of 9
The much-awaited 2023 Korean Film Festival will take place from June 8 to June 11 at Vox Cinema in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) and the Korean Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the United Arab Emirates revealed. According a KCC statement, the festival this year, under the theme of "Companionship," intends to highlight the value of friendship and the profound emotional resonance present in Korean cinema.
K-pop and K-dramas, as the music and television shows produced in South Korea are referred to, have gained fans around the planet and heaps of praise from critics and viewers alike. Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Center in the UAE hope to introduce viewers to a whole new world through films. Korean movies are also a treasure trove of fascinating stories. Here's the lowdown so far:
'Hunt', June 8 (Thursday) at 7pm: 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae's first directorial film, 'Hunt', an action thriller, opens the festival. This is the first film in Lee's 30-year acting career where he has worked behind the camera after starring in more than 40 movies and TV shows. In 'Hunt', Pyong-ho (Lee) and Jung-do (Jung), two rival South Korean intelligence agents, pursue a North Korean spy who is leaking top-secret information that could endanger the country's security on their own. Finally, the two learn about a conspiracy to kill the president of South Korea.
'Mission: Possible', June 9 (Friday) at 5pm: The amusing action-comedy "Mission: Possible," helmed by Kim Hyung-joo, has nothing to do with “Mission Impossible”. The action comedy "Mission Possible" stars Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sun-bin. In order to fulfill a covert operation, a private detective and a secret agent work together in this story.
'The Night Owl', June 9 (Friday) at 7pm: This Period thriller has held the top spot at the South Korean box office and also won the best film at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards Best Film Starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Yoo Hae-jin, the film is set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), and tells the story of a day-blind acupuncturist who happens to witness the death of the crown prince and struggles to unearth the truth behind the death.
'Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters', June 10(Saturday) at 3pm: An animated adventure, is one of the movies that will be also shown. Pororo the penguin, along with his buddies Eddy the fox, Loopy the beaver, Poby the polar bear, and Crong the dinosaur, all enjoy exciting adventures on a small island. It's certainly a flick that kids would love.
'Confession', June 10( Saturday) at 5pm: Gear up to watch a thriller about a man accused of murder that happened in a sealed room. Starringxx the mustery also dwells into the fierce lawyer who take on the complicated case.
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' June 10 (Saturday) at 7pm: Action film is a sequel to the 2017 film "Confidential Assignment", which told the story of a South Korean detective (played by Hyun Bin) and North Korean detective (played by Yoo Hai-jin) on an unofficial mission when a North Korean crime ring hides in South Korea. Both actors star in the second instalment of the movie as well, which will hope to beat the record of 7.81 million moviegoers set by the first film.The sequel also stars Daniel Henney as FBI agent Jack, Jin Seon-kyu as the leader of a crime gang, and Lim Yoon-a as Yoo's sister-in-law who develops a crush on Hyun Bin.
Alienoid Part 1, June 11( Sunday) at 7pm: The film transports viewers into a captivating blend of historical wonders, contemporary marvels, fantastical realms, science fiction elements, Taoist sorcery, and robotic marvels. The film unravels thrilling escapades set against the backdrop of the Goryeo Dynasty's twilight, as Taoist wizards embark on a quest to secure a mythical sword. Simultaneously, in the year 2022, a group of enigmatic characters are entwined with alien captives trapped within human hosts, all linked by the enigmatic "Door of Time."The 4 day fest is filled with variety of creative gems.
