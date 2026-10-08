Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza will play three nights at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Shimza, CamelPhat and Black Coffee play 16/360 at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4 to 6
Dubai: Three of the biggest names in house music are heading to Yas Island for the Formula 1 season finale.
South African DJs Black Coffee and Shimza and British duo CamelPhat will play sets at 16/360, at Yas Marina Circuit, from Friday, December 4, to Sunday, December 6. The sets are only open to 16/360 ticket holders.
The race weekend runs from December 3 to 6 and closes the 2026 Formula 1 season.
The three acts were announced by Ethara Live, which runs the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam entertainment programme.
"Our ambition for the Yasalam entertainment programme is to make Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week an unforgettable experience, with world-class music at its heart," said David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara Live. "Adding Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza brings three of electronic music's biggest names to our audiences, and elevates the premium 16/360 experience with three days of global DJs in one of the most spectacular settings on the Formula 1 calendar."
Shimza plays on Friday, December 4, CamelPhat on Saturday, December 5, and Black Coffee closes the series on race day, Sunday, December 6.
Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is one of South Africa's best-known DJs and producers. He won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2022 for Subconsciously. His tracks include Drive, with David Guetta and Delilah Montagu, The Rapture Pt. III and Never Gonna Forget, with Diplo and Elderbrook.
CamelPhat are Liverpool producers Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala. Their 2017 single Cola, recorded with Elderbrook, was nominated for a Grammy. Cola topped the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, went multi-platinum and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording.
Shimza is a South African DJ and producer known for Afro-tech, which mixes Afro house percussion with the faster pace of house and techno. He has held a residency at Pacha in Ibiza and played at Tomorrowland. His tracks include Fire, Fire and Places.
The DJs join a concert programme that has been building since the start of the year.
The DJ sets are separate from the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live, formerly Etihad Park, which include:
Thursday, December 3: Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson
Friday, December 4: Alex Warren, plus a second headliner yet to be announced
Saturday, December 5: Imagine Dragons
Sunday, December 6: The Chainsmokers and The Script
Away from the circuit, Andrea Bocelli will perform his Romanza tour at Etihad Arena on December 2, as part of the first Yasalam Classics. Anyma will headline the official after-party at Yas Gateway Park on December 4.
The DJ sets are only open to guests with 16/360 The Terrace Collection or The Circle at 16/360 tickets.
The Yasalam After-Race Concerts are only open to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Fans can upgrade to Golden Circle tickets for priority access closer to the stage.
Grand Prix tickets are on sale through the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix website and Ticketmaster.