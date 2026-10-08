Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza will play three nights at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

"Our ambition for the Yasalam entertainment programme is to make Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week an unforgettable experience, with world-class music at its heart," said David Powell, Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer at Ethara Live. "Adding Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza brings three of electronic music's biggest names to our audiences, and elevates the premium 16/360 experience with three days of global DJs in one of the most spectacular settings on the Formula 1 calendar."