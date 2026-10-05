Schumacher '94 review: Love, the tragedy of Imola and Michael Schumacher's rise to F1 legend

And here, is where the documentary does something different: After laying out the uneasy rivalry between the two, it lets that rivalry curdle into something closer to grief. The fear travelled with him. Archive interviews show Schumacher admitting it was no longer easy to drive at circuits he had lapped countless times; all the way to Silverstone, death felt as though it might be waiting on any corner. Grief and fear existed in the conversations and fights that he would have with Corinna, as she would remember. There's an image of a swing, where they would have their arguments, of what lay ahead.