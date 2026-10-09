Charles Leclerc makes and drinks local tea ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

“I love it. I prefer a lot more of Singapore tea and new things,” Leclerc said in the video posted by the restaurant. Teh Tarik, commonly known as tea, is a hot milk beverage which is a notable street drink across Singapore, Malaysia and other neighbouring countries.

The 28-year-old is currently fourth in the Formula One drivers’ standings with 191 points, behind his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has collected 214 points. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli leads the championship with 320 points, followed by George Russell on 236.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.