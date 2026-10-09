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Charles Leclerc makes and drinks local tea ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari's Leclerc embraces local culture with traditional tea in Singapore

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
via Hamza's Teh Tarik Instagram

Dubai: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has given Formula One fans a glimpse of his life away from the track after a video of him making and drinking traditional Singaporean tea went viral on social media.

The video, filmed at Hamza’s Teh Tarik, a tea shop in Singapore, has attracted 190,000 views on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

Leclerc is seen mixing the tea before taking a sip, appearing to enjoy the local experience ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“I love it. I prefer a lot more of Singapore tea and new things,” Leclerc said in the video posted by the restaurant. Teh Tarik, commonly known as tea, is a hot milk beverage which is a notable street drink across Singapore, Malaysia and other neighbouring countries.

The clip has offered fans a lighter moment ahead of a crucial race weekend for the Ferrari driver, who is looking to challenge for a strong result at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Leclerc made a promising start on the track, securing third place in Sprint Qualifying on Friday. Max Verstappen took the top spot, with Mercedes’ George Russell finishing second.

The 28-year-old is currently fourth in the Formula One drivers’ standings with 191 points, behind his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who has collected 214 points. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli leads the championship with 320 points, followed by George Russell on 236.

Leclerc arrives in Singapore seeking his first victory at the circuit, where he has previously secured pole position but is yet to win the Grand Prix.

With Ferrari aiming to remain competitive against Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren, Leclerc will hope his strong Sprint Qualifying performance translates into valuable points over the weekend after spending quality time drinking the local tea.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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