Lewis Hamilton reiterates his stance on Palestine ahead of United States GP

Hamilton uses platform to address global conflicts before Austin Grand Prix
Dubai: Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his support for Palestine, calling for freedom and global peace ahead of the United States Grand Prix weekend.
Hamilton made the remarks during a discussion about colonialism, Africa’s history and the future of motorsport on Thursday, expressing hope for an end to conflicts affecting several regions.
“I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine,” Hamilton said. “I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping that at some stage we get to.”
The 41-year-old’s comments came as Formula One announced return to Africa, with Rwanda being the host country for the Grand Prix in the early 2030s. Hamilton has previously expressed his desire to remain in the sport long enough to race on the continent.
The Ferrari driver has repeatedly spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In September 2025, he urged people not to remain silent as Palestinians faced worsening conditions and disclosed donations to three organisations supporting those affected: the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children UK.
In May 2024, Hamilton also called for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, saying, “Enough is enough,” while highlighting the suffering of Palestinian children.
Two months earlier, during Ramadan, he had expressed his “love and support” for Palestinians experiencing loss and hardship, calling for a permanent ceasefire and the return of hostages.
Hamilton’s latest comments underline his continued use of his global platform to highlight humanitarian concerns beyond motorsport.
The British driver heads into the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin, Texas, where Ferrari will look to challenge for a strong result at the Circuit of the Americas.