Lewis Hamilton reiterates his stance on Palestine ahead of United States GP

The Ferrari driver has repeatedly spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In September 2025, he urged people not to remain silent as Palestinians faced worsening conditions and disclosed donations to three organisations supporting those affected: the Palestine Red Crescent Society, Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children UK.

The 41-year-old’s comments came as Formula One announced return to Africa , with Rwanda being the host country for the Grand Prix in the early 2030s. Hamilton has previously expressed his desire to remain in the sport long enough to race on the continent.

“I think we need to make sure we’re pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine,” Hamilton said. “I think there’s a lot of peace that I’m hoping that at some stage we get to.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.