Formula 1 action under Lusail floodlights: Where to watch the Qatar Grand Prix
Dubai: Formula 1 heads to Qatar this weekend for the penultimate race of the 2026 season, with the championship battle set to continue under the floodlights at Lusail International Circuit.
The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix runs from November 27 to 29, with beIN SPORTS announcing extensive coverage across television and streaming platforms for viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
The broadcaster, which holds exclusive F1 rights in 24 MENA markets until 2033, will air the action live across all three days, including practice sessions, qualifying and Sunday’s race.
The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on:
● beIN SPORTS 8
● beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2
● beIN 4K
● beIN SPORTS NEWS
● Jeem TV
Fans can also stream the coverage through beIN CONNECT and TOD by beIN.
The main race starts at 7pm Qatar time on Sunday, November 29, which is 8pm UAE time.
Friday, November 27
First practice: 5.30pm UAE / 4.30pm Qatar
Second practice: 9pm UAE / 8pm Qatar
Saturday, November 28
Third practice: 6.30pm UAE / 5.30pm Qatar
Qualifying: 10pm UAE / 9pm Qatar
Sunday, November 29
Formula 2 feature race: 4pm UAE / 3pm Qatar
Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix: 8pm UAE / 7pm Qatar
beIN will broadcast from a purpose-built studio in the paddock at Lusail International Circuit, with presenters, commentators and reporters covering the event throughout the weekend.
Arabic coverage will be led by Hadi Al-Katheri, with analysis from Saadon Al Kuwari and Dr Fadi Audi. Khodr Al Rawi will provide live race commentary, while Stephany Saad, Hadeel Riyad and Safwan Abushanab will report from the paddock, pit lane and fan zones.
English-language coverage on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 will feature Kaylyn Kyle and former Liverpool footballer Jason McAteer on Saturday, while Aarran Summers will report on race day.
beIN SPORTS NEWS will also provide continuous updates, including interviews, press conferences, driver features and behind-the-scenes coverage from Lusail and Doha.
Younger fans can follow the action through F1 Kids on Jeem TV, which uses animated driver avatars, 3D graphics and child-friendly explanations to introduce Formula 1.
The Qatar Grand Prix is the penultimate round of the 2026 championship, ahead of the season finale at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit on December 6.
With Kimi Antonelli already crowned the youngest Formula 1 world champion, attention turns to the battle for the remaining positions, including the fight for third between Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.
beIN CONNECT and TOD will carry the broadcaster’s Arabic and English coverage, while its digital platforms will offer highlights, driver reactions, interviews, statistics and other content throughout the weekend.