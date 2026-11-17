Egypt is the first market outside the GCC for a product built in the UAE
Dubai-headquartered technology group Yango is preparing to launch Yasmina, its Arabic-first AI smart speaker, in Egypt. It is the first market outside the GCC for a product built in the UAE. Yasmina became the best-selling smart speaker on Amazon UAE within a couple of months of launch and now sells across the GCC through Carrefour, Noon, Sharaf DG, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo and Amazon UAE.
The Egyptian version has required a second full round of cultural training. Part of that work sits with Maysam Azzam, Yango's Head of Integrated Communications, who has spent the past two years on Yasmina's cultural training team.
Azzam's background is in communications, storytelling and audience work across the Middle East, and she joined the training team because of a long fascination with how Arabic is actually spoken at home.
"Yasmina was born in the UAE," Azzam said. "That means the UAE isn't just another market we're localizing her for. It's part of her original cultural identity."
Her role on the team is to listen. When Yasmina gives an answer that is correct Arabic but clearly translated, Azzam flags it and the engineers rework it until it sounds like something a family member would say. On harder phrases, that cycle runs a dozen times before the response ships. "Yasmina shouldn't feel like a global AI product that was translated into Arabic," she said. "She should feel like she was born here. Because she was."
Taking Yasmina to Egypt meant building a second personality on top of the first. Egyptian Arabic carries its own rhythm, humour and expressions, and the team found that swapping a handful of words produced a version Egyptian users would reject.
"You cannot take something that works beautifully in the UAE, change a handful of words and call it Egyptian," Azzam said. "People know immediately."
The testing gave the team a working rule for every market that follows. "The biggest thing we've learned is that people don't experience localization word by word," she said. "They experience it as personality." The Egyptian Yasmina keeps the identity built in the UAE while answering in the register a Cairo household would use.
In the UAE, the measure Azzam watches is how households talk to the speaker once the novelty wears off. Children ask it endless questions, request stories and ask for homework help.
"The moment someone stops thinking, 'I'm using an AI speaker,' and simply says, 'Ask Yasmina,' is probably the best customer feedback we could receive," Azzam said.
Egypt will show whether that habit forms outside the country where Yasmina was built. "The hardest problem is knowing when language is technically right but culturally wrong," Azzam said. "That's where humans still matter enormously in building AI."