Ancient sand foundation reveals advanced engineering techniques used by Egyptian builders
Dubai: Egyptian researchers have discovered a massive 2,600-year-old structure buried beneath layers of mud and waterlogged soil in the Nile Delta, revealing evidence of sophisticated engineering techniques used by ancient Egyptians to protect buildings from unstable ground and groundwater.
The discovery was made at an ancient archaeological site, known as Tell El Fara'in, in the northwestern Nile Delta, using satellite imagery, remote sensing and underground electrical surveys.
According to a scientific study published in the journal Acta Geophysica, researchers used data from the European Sentinel-1 satellite, which employs radar technology to detect subtle changes in the Earth's surface.
The technology helped identify an underground anomaly measuring approximately 128-metres long and 62-metres wide beneath one of the archaeological mounds at Buto.
Subsequent surveys revealed archaeological remains from the Ptolemaic and Roman periods in the upper layers, while a large mudbrick structure dating to Egypt's 26th Dynasty, also known as the Saite Period (688–525 BC), was detected at depths of between three and six metres.
The original purpose of the building remains uncertain. Researchers believe it may have served as a tomb, a residence for priests or a facility dedicated to religious ceremonies and rituals.
Exploratory excavations confirmed the presence of thick mudbrick walls and uncovered several artefacts, including ushabti figurines traditionally placed in ancient Egyptian tombs to serve the deceased in the afterlife.
Archaeologists also discovered a limestone altar featuring carved channels and dried residues consistent with traces of animal blood, along with a small glazed ceramic baboon figurine associated with Thoth, the ancient Egyptian god of wisdom and knowledge.
One of the most significant findings emerged at a depth of six-to-seven metres, where researchers identified a thick layer of clean sand beneath the building's foundations.
The research team described the finding as a "discovery within a discovery", suggesting that ancient Egyptian engineers deliberately placed the sand beneath the structure to improve its stability.
The Nile Delta's clay-rich soil expands when saturated with water and contracts during dry periods, creating significant challenges for the construction and preservation of heavy buildings.
Researchers believe the sand layer helped distribute the building's weight, facilitate groundwater drainage and reduce soil movement.
It may also have prevented moisture from penetrating the mudbricks, protecting them from softening and deterioration over thousands of years.
The findings suggest that ancient Egyptian builders possessed an advanced understanding of soil behaviour and environmental conditions long before the development of modern geotechnical engineering.
Buto was one of ancient Egypt's most important religious centres and experienced renewed prominence during the Saite Period, when Egyptian rulers regained power following periods of foreign domination.
The kings of the 26th Dynasty, who ruled from the nearby city of Sais, invested in restoring religious centres and sacred sites, particularly across the Nile Delta.
Researchers believe the revival of Buto may have formed part of efforts by the dynasty's rulers to reinforce their historical connections to the region and strengthen their political and religious legitimacy.
The discovery offers new insights into ancient Egyptian architecture, particularly the techniques used to construct durable buildings in challenging environmental conditions.
It also demonstrates how modern satellite technology and geophysical surveys can reveal archaeological structures hidden beneath layers of sediment without requiring extensive excavation.