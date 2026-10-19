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Egyptian schoolgirl dies after fall from fourth floor, family demands answers

Family questions circumstances of 12-year-old's death in Ismailia Governorate

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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12-year-old female student died after falling from the fourth floor of her school in Ismailia Governorate.
12-year-old female student died after falling from the fourth floor of her school in Ismailia Governorate.
IANS

Dubai: An Egyptian schoolgirl died after falling from the fourth floor of her school in Ismailia Governorate, prompting her family to demand an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Hana Sherif, a first-year preparatory school student, fell during school hours at a school in western Ismailia, according to local media reports.

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Her death has sparked controversy after her father raised allegations against a teacher, claiming his daughter had filmed the teacher beating several pupils on her mobile phone.

The father said an argument followed the alleged incident and expressed suspicions that the teacher might have pushed his daughter or frightened her, causing her to fall.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and no official investigation findings establishing responsibility have been reported.

Hana's mother said her 12-year-old daughter had left for school as usual that morning before the family received a telephone call informing them she had been taken to hospital. They subsequently learnt that she had died from her injuries.

A source in the education sector was earlier quoted as saying the girl, described as a high-achieving and disciplined pupil, had jumped from the fourth floor. However, no official findings have established whether the fall was deliberate or accidental.

A family member said relatives had requested CCTV footage but were told the school's cameras were not working.

The family is demanding that authorities examine the available evidence, question witnesses and establish what happened before Hana's death.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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