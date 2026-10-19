Family questions circumstances of 12-year-old's death in Ismailia Governorate
Dubai: An Egyptian schoolgirl died after falling from the fourth floor of her school in Ismailia Governorate, prompting her family to demand an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
Hana Sherif, a first-year preparatory school student, fell during school hours at a school in western Ismailia, according to local media reports.
Her death has sparked controversy after her father raised allegations against a teacher, claiming his daughter had filmed the teacher beating several pupils on her mobile phone.
The father said an argument followed the alleged incident and expressed suspicions that the teacher might have pushed his daughter or frightened her, causing her to fall.
The allegations have not been independently verified, and no official investigation findings establishing responsibility have been reported.
Hana's mother said her 12-year-old daughter had left for school as usual that morning before the family received a telephone call informing them she had been taken to hospital. They subsequently learnt that she had died from her injuries.
A source in the education sector was earlier quoted as saying the girl, described as a high-achieving and disciplined pupil, had jumped from the fourth floor. However, no official findings have established whether the fall was deliberate or accidental.
A family member said relatives had requested CCTV footage but were told the school's cameras were not working.
The family is demanding that authorities examine the available evidence, question witnesses and establish what happened before Hana's death.