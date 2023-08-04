Egypt: Nine high school girls commit suicide after failing in exams, sparking nationwide concern

Dubai: Heartbreak has hit Egypt hard, with news that nine high school girls have taken their own lives after getting their exam results. These young girls didn't pass or get grades that were way lower than what they were aiming for, and it's sparked a tragedy that's making headlines all over the country.
In the first case, Sohag Governorate, a girl consumed a toxic substance shortly after learning she had failed in some subjects. She was pronounced dead, and her body was transferred to a hospital. The exact cause of death is still being determined.
In Qalyubia Governorate, four students attempted to take their lives by ingesting a poisonous pill after failing the exams for a second round. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and efforts to save them are ongoing. Additionally, in Kafr Shukr area of the same governorate, a student consumed an insecticide after receiving a total that did not qualify her for the college she wanted to join.
In Cairo, a fearful student jumped from the third-floor balcony of her bedroom in Nasr City, hours before the results were announced. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and abrasions. Investigations confirmed that the girl was overcome with fear about the upcoming announcement of her high school results.
Al Sharqiya Governorate witnessed three suicides: a girl hanged herself in her bedroom for fear of her family's reaction after failing her exams; and in the village of Belbeis Center, another student died after fainting from the shock of failing a subject, despite all attempts to save her.
Psychological experts have linked these tragic suicides to intense pressures faced by students, both from parents and the stresses of life, which have recently escalated to unprecedented levels. The high-stakes nature of the exams and the societal importance placed on educational success can lead to unbearable stress for students.
These distressing events have raised significant concerns about the support and mental well-being of students across Egypt. Calls are growing for educational and governmental bodies to take immediate action to address the psychological welfare of students, and to reassess the pressures associated with high school examinations.