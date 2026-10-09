Young Palestinians train amid Gaza's ruins, finding hope and strength through taekwondo
Amid the rubble and destruction in Gaza, Palestinian youngsters are finding strength, discipline and a sense of hope through taekwondo.
Young participants took part in a training session in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 6, 2026, practising the martial art against a backdrop of damaged buildings.
For these young Palestinians, the sessions offer more than an opportunity to develop their fighting skills. Training provides a chance to stay active, build confidence and find moments of normality amid the challenges of life in a war-ravaged territory.
Taekwondo, which combines physical techniques with discipline and mental focus, has become a symbol of perseverance for the youngsters taking part.
As they practise their movements amid the ruins, the young athletes demonstrate their determination to continue learning and pursuing their interests despite the difficult circumstances.
Their training offers a powerful image of resilience among Gaza’s younger generation.
Photos: AFP