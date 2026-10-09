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In Gaza’s ruins, taekwondo becomes a symbol of resilience for Palestinian youth

Young Palestinians train amid Gaza's ruins, finding hope and strength through taekwondo

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Palestinian youth take part in a Taekwondo training session inside a damaged building in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip.
Palestinian youth take part in a Taekwondo training session inside a damaged building in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip.
AFP

Amid the rubble and destruction in Gaza, Palestinian youngsters are finding strength, discipline and a sense of hope through taekwondo.

Young participants took part in a training session in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on October 6, 2026, practising the martial art against a backdrop of damaged buildings.

For these young Palestinians, the sessions offer more than an opportunity to develop their fighting skills. Training provides a chance to stay active, build confidence and find moments of normality amid the challenges of life in a war-ravaged territory.

Taekwondo, which combines physical techniques with discipline and mental focus, has become a symbol of perseverance for the youngsters taking part.

As they practise their movements amid the ruins, the young athletes demonstrate their determination to continue learning and pursuing their interests despite the difficult circumstances.

Their training offers a powerful image of resilience among Gaza’s younger generation.

Photos: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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