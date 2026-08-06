‘Qudwati’ programme connects Abu Dhabi youth and experienced mentors

Initiative fosters life skills and confidence through one-on-one guidance for 18-24s
Young people in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals and retirees through a new programme launched by the Department of Community Development (DCD).
Called “Qudwati”, the initiative brings together young people aged 18 to 24 and mentors from different professional backgrounds to help them develop life skills, build confidence, and make informed decisions about their future.
The programme is part of the department’s efforts to support youth development and strengthen connections between generations by creating opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and real-life experiences.
Through one-to-one discussions and mentoring, participants will gain insights into career planning, education, personal development and overcoming challenges from people who have built long careers across different sectors.
DCD said the initiative aims to help young people better understand their strengths while encouraging them to make positive choices in their personal and professional lives.
The programme also recognises the value of retirees, whose years of experience can help guide the next generation. By sharing lessons learned throughout their careers, mentors can offer practical advice on responsibility, commitment, communication and time management.
Beyond career guidance, “Qudwati” is designed to strengthen self-confidence by encouraging young participants to openly discuss their ambitions, concerns and future plans. These conversations are intended to provide a wider perspective on the opportunities available to them and help them approach important life decisions with greater confidence.
The initiative also focuses on developing decision-making skills, recognising that choices related to education, careers and personal development often shape a person’s future. Rather than providing ready-made answers, mentors share their own experiences to help young people evaluate different options and make informed decisions.
According to DCD, the programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s wider vision of investing in people and supporting sustainable social development by preparing young people for future opportunities while making better use of the knowledge and expertise available within the community.
As job markets continue to evolve, the programme also aims to equip participants with practical life skills that complement academic learning, including critical thinking, adaptability and problem-solving.
By bringing together the experience of older generations and the ambition of young people, “Qudwati” seeks to strengthen community ties and create a culture of mentorship that supports the development of future leaders.
The department said the initiative forms part of its continued efforts to build a more connected and inclusive society, where knowledge is shared across generations and young people are encouraged to realise their full potential.