Up to 30 new members will be selected from nearly 700 expected applications
Young people looking to contribute to community projects across Abu Dhabi have until August 15 to apply for the Global Shapers Abu Dhabi Hub’s 2026-27 cohort.
The Hub expects to receive close to 700 applications, with around 100 candidates progressing to further assessment before up to 30 new members, known as Shapers, are selected.
Part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, the Abu Dhabi Hub brings together young people from different professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to work on projects supporting the capital and its communities.
Members work with government entities, businesses, universities and community organisations on initiatives covering areas including wellbeing, emerging technology, financial literacy, the environment and connections between generations.
AbdelQader Alsaqqaf, Curator of the Global Shapers Abu Dhabi Hub, said the new intake will be one of the Hub’s largest.
“For the first time, the young people of Abu Dhabi are being invited into the Global Shapers Community at this scale,” he said.
“Through this intake, we expect to meet close to 700 applicants and welcome up to 30 new Shapers, each chosen to serve Abu Dhabi and carry its name with pride.”
The Hub has previously delivered several community initiatives.
Through its ‘Our Connections’ programme, younger and older members of the community were brought together through walks, conversations and shared experiences.
Other projects have focused on helping older people understand practical uses of artificial intelligence, while the ‘In-SHAPE’ initiative has focused on health and wellbeing.
The Hub has also worked with the Global Shapers Lisbon Hub on financial literacy and delivered projects addressing environmental and community needs.
Membership also connects participants with the wider Global Shapers network, allowing them to exchange knowledge and work with other Hubs internationally.
In 2023, Abu Dhabi hosted SHAPE MENA, bringing together Global Shapers from across the Middle East and North Africa for discussions and collaboration.
Rashed AlShamsi, Vice Curator of the Global Shapers Abu Dhabi Hub, said the Hub is looking for people who are ready to contribute their skills and ideas.
“We welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds who are passionate about serving the community, building meaningful connections, and turning ideas into action,” he said.
Members are expected to actively contribute to projects, take responsibility for initiatives and work with people from different backgrounds.
Applications for the 2026-27 cohort close on August 15 at 11.59pm, with information available through the Global Shapers Abu Dhabi Hub’s official social media channels.