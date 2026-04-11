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Zayed Sustainability Prize expands funding for all finalists

New model supports projects beyond selection stage to speed up real-world impact

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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The initiative marks shift towards long-term support for global innovators.
The initiative marks shift towards long-term support for global innovators.

Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Sustainability Prize has expanded its support framework, announcing funding for all finalists in its 2027 cycle, continuing the approach introduced in 2026. The move reflects the Prize’s shift from a recognition platform into a broader support system that helps projects at different stages and speeds up real-world implementation.

All finalists will receive grants of $100,000 for organisational projects and $25,000 for student teams. This reinforces the idea that reaching the finalist stage is no longer the end of the journey, but a starting point for scaling and delivery. The approach underlines the Prize’s focus on solutions that are ready to create real impact in communities.

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33 finalists in the latest cycle

In the most recent cycle, 33 finalists were selected across categories including health, food, energy, water, climate action, and global high schools. While a limited number were named winners, the remaining finalists also received financial backing. In total, 22 projects were supported to further develop and scale their solutions, ensuring promising ideas are not left behind but given room to grow.

This approach aligns with the United Arab Emirates’ broader efforts to support global development and environmental solutions. Through the Prize, the UAE continues to strengthen its role in encouraging innovation and building community resilience across key sectors such as water, energy, food, and health.

Connecting innovators with wider support

Dr Hassan Arafat, Senior Director of the Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said the Prize goes beyond recognising innovators. He noted that it builds partnerships and provides the support needed to scale impact and strengthen communities’ ability to respond to challenges.

He added that selection panels look for solutions that improve resilience and support dignified living. Over time, continued funding, exposure and mentorship have helped finalists and winners expand their work globally. He said that when innovation is combined with financial support and guidance, it can deliver lasting change for future generations.

Agricultural innovation reaching millions

This impact is reflected in real-world projects. In South Korea, E Green Global, a small and medium-sized enterprise, has developed disease-free potato seeds using microtuber technology in indoor plant factories. The system now produces more than 10 million seeds annually, benefiting around 15 million people and improving food security.

In Lebanon, a group of public school students created a water purification system that combines solar power with artificial intelligence. With support from the Prize, they were able to refine and test their design, turning a classroom idea into a practical solution.

7,761 applications from 173 countries

The latest cycle recorded 7,761 applications from 173 countries, a 30 per cent increase from the previous round. The rise highlights growing global interest in the Prize and its role in helping scale practical solutions.

Entries covered areas such as AI-based healthcare, circular food systems, climate adaptation, and clean energy and water technologies. Collectively, the Prize’s impact has reached more than 411 million people worldwide.

It has helped 12 million people gain access to safe water, 27 million to food, 79 million to healthcare, and provided electricity to 54 million homes. Through its “Beyond 2020” initiative, it has also improved the lives of 429,800 people across 19 countries.

Applications for the 2027 cycle are now open to SMEs, non-profit organisations and schools. The deadline is 22 June 2026, with winners to be announced in Abu Dhabi in January 2027.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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