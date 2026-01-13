Real-world solutions highlighted by 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize

This cycle recorded unprecedented participation, with 7,761 submissions from 173 countries
Guided by the wise vision of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates believes in the importance of building bridges of cooperation across sectors and aligning capabilities with needs in order to create measurable, sustainable impact as a cornerstone of comprehensive development.
This year’s Prize winners demonstrate the pivotal role that practical, real-world solutions play in improving people’s lives—by enhancing healthcare, strengthening food systems, expanding access to clean energy, and ensuring safe water resources. Through the Zayed Sustainability Prize, this vision is translated into tangible action by supporting innovations that put people first and create new opportunities for growth.
Since its establishment in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has cemented its position as a global leader in driving impact by honoring small and medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organizations, and high schools that deliver innovative solutions to pressing challenges across its six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Through the solutions of its 128 past winners, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of more than 411 million people worldwide.
This cycle recorded unprecedented participation, with 7,761 submissions received from 173 countries. These entries were reviewed through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process conducted by technical experts, the Selection Committee, and the Jury, chaired by His Excellency Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of the Republic of Iceland.
