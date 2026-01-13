GOLD/FOREX
Real-world solutions highlighted by 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize

This cycle recorded unprecedented participation, with 7,761 submissions from 173 countries

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Zayed Sustainability Prize

Guided by the wise vision of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates believes in the importance of building bridges of cooperation across sectors and aligning capabilities with needs in order to create measurable, sustainable impact as a cornerstone of comprehensive development.

This year’s Prize winners demonstrate the pivotal role that practical, real-world solutions play in improving people’s lives—by enhancing healthcare, strengthening food systems, expanding access to clean energy, and ensuring safe water resources. Through the Zayed Sustainability Prize, this vision is translated into tangible action by supporting innovations that put people first and create new opportunities for growth.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has cemented its position as a global leader in driving impact by honoring small and medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organizations, and high schools that deliver innovative solutions to pressing challenges across its six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools. Through the solutions of its 128 past winners, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of more than 411 million people worldwide.

7,761 submissions from 173 countries

This cycle recorded unprecedented participation, with 7,761 submissions received from 173 countries. These entries were reviewed through a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process conducted by technical experts, the Selection Committee, and the Jury, chaired by His Excellency Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, former President of the Republic of Iceland.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

