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Abu Dhabi launches life skills programme for children aged 7 to 18

Workshops teach money management, public speaking, online safety and emotional skills

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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New programme for ages 7 to 18 offers eight practical workshops across the emirate.
New programme for ages 7 to 18 offers eight practical workshops across the emirate.
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Children and young people aged seven to 18 in Abu Dhabi will be taught practical skills ranging from managing money and public speaking to online safety and dealing with frustration under a new programme running until the end of the year.

The Life Skills Programme has been launched by the Family Care Authority (FCA), affiliated with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

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It will be held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra and aims to help children and teenagers build their personal and social skills through interactive workshops.

Eight specialised workshops

The programme will offer eight training workshops covering rights and responsibilities, assertive communication, systematic thinking, banking services, public speaking, conflict resolution, managing feelings of frustration, and online awareness and safety.

Participants will also learn about leadership, emotional intelligence, social responsibility, Emirati values and etiquette, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and positive thinking.

The workshops combine learning with practical activities so participants can use the skills in their everyday lives.

Hanan Juma Alrayssi, Acting Executive Director – Counselling and Integration Sector at the Family Care Authority, said developing life skills from an early age can help children build confidence and prepare them for different situations.

“Equipping them with life skills from an early age and during the formative years of adolescence strengthens their self-confidence, enhances their ability to interact with others, make decisions and take responsibility,” she said.

Alrayssi added that the programme is also designed to help young people build healthy relationships and adapt to changes and challenges.

Learning beyond the classroom

Dr Omar Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations at the Ministry of Education – Abu Dhabi, said life skills are an important part of a child’s education.

He said the programme gives children and young people opportunities to learn through experience, discussion and participation.

This, he added, can help students better understand themselves, express their views and deal with different situations with greater confidence.

The programme also aims to strengthen cooperation between families, schools and social institutions in supporting the development of children and young people.

The Family Care Authority said the initiative forms part of wider efforts to prepare young people with the knowledge, values and practical skills they need as they grow.

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