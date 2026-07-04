Framework will help learners build practical, personal and social skills from 2026-27
Dubai: Dubai has launched its first integrated life skills framework for learners, a new education initiative aimed at preparing children and young people for a rapidly changing world by strengthening their practical, personal and social capabilities.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced the launch of Skills for Life under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
The framework will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year and will support learners across Dubai from pre-kindergarten through graduation and beyond. It is aligned with the goals of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 and the UAE’s National Charter for Education.
The initiative, launched during the Year of the Family, is designed to help learners build the knowledge, habits and capabilities needed to navigate school, work and daily life with confidence. The authority said it places the learner at the centre of the education system and supports the principle of lifelong learning.
KHDA said Skills for Life responds to the pace of global change, particularly as technology continues to reshape how people live, learn and work. The framework aims to help students develop confidence, adaptability, resilience and a sense of purpose, while equipping them to seize future opportunities.
The framework will be embedded across learning environments and curricula, while complementing Dubai’s quality assurance standards and its academic and career guidance policy. It is intended to provide high-quality learning experiences and help students make informed decisions about their educational and professional pathways.
The initiative also reflects Dubai’s commitment to stronger partnerships between schools, teachers, parents, business sectors and the wider community. Those partnerships are expected to create a more supportive ecosystem around learners and help them choose future pathways that match their ambitions, abilities and emerging labour market opportunities.
Skills for Life sets out clear learning outcomes and expectations for education providers, while incorporating wellbeing indicators and quality assurance tools. The framework will take into account the needs of different age groups and learning stages to ensure effective implementation across the education system.
The new framework covers a wide range of life skills that will be integrated into school experiences. These include healthy lifestyles, personal hygiene, physical activity and balanced habits that contribute to students’ overall wellbeing.
It will also focus on nutrition and healthy eating, helping learners understand balanced diets and build habits that support growth and long-term health.
Another part of the framework centres on managing daily life with independence and responsibility. This includes organisation, goal-setting, time management and decision-making, as well as financial and consumer awareness to help students manage resources and make responsible choices.
Social practices and relationship-building form another major pillar. Learners will be supported in developing effective communication, empathy, teamwork and the ability to build positive relationships with others.
The framework also seeks to strengthen psychological resilience and self-empowerment by supporting students’ ability to adapt, build confidence, regulate themselves and respond constructively to challenges.
In the digital sphere, Skills for Life will help learners use technology and digital tools safely, responsibly and effectively. It will also promote critical thinking online, digital responsibility and sustainable behaviours that support Dubai’s long-term future.
KHDA said the framework brings together several transformation initiatives under Dubai’s education strategy, including Future Astrolabe for academic and career guidance, Student City to enrich the learner journey, Skills for Tomorrow to continuously update future skills, Learn Anywhere to improve education quality across all stages, and Life Camps, which include winter camps focused on life skills.
The framework will also support local and international partnerships to develop young people’s leadership skills and strengthen recognised forms of non-formal learning outside the traditional academic environment.