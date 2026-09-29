GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown and dazzling tiara

Aishwarya has continued to make headlines with her fashion appearances this year

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai presents a creation by l'Oreal Paris for the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026.
Indian model and actress Aishwarya Rai presents a creation by l'Oreal Paris for the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026.
AFP

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday night, making a striking appearance in a black velvet gown and jewel-encrusted tiara.

The ‘Devdas’ star walked the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown paired with a crystal-embellished cape.

A sparkling tiara completed the dramatic look, while dewy makeup and her signature red lip added to the glamorous ensemble.

Images and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the actor’s appearance.

Ahead of the show, Aishwarya, who represented L’Oréal Paris at the fashion event, was seen interacting with several celebrities during rehearsals. A video of her chatting with actor Simone Ashley and gently holding her hands also went viral on social media.

She later reunited with longtime friend and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Eva Longoria.

The ninth edition of the L’Oréal Paris fashion show featured an international line-up of ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya, Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Longoria and Andie MacDowell.

Aishwarya has continued to make headlines with her fashion appearances this year. At the Cannes Film Festival, she made a statement in an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured, plunging blazer and tailored trousers, embellished along the sides.

She also opted for a custom baby-pink gown featuring a fitted heart-shaped silk bodice, flowing chiffon cape and floral embellishments during another Cannes appearance.

The Bollywood star, a longtime fixture on the international fashion circuit, continues to attract attention for her distinctive red-carpet style.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan is moving ahead with plans to build a memorial dharamshala in Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan plans to build dharamshala in Ayodhya

3m read
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan with his father actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Abhishek’s unusual food habit

2m read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at IIFA green carpet at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

How Aishwarya, Aaradhya shaped Pink Panthers team

2m read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya.

Aaradhya case: Delhi HC questions Bachchan name rights

2m read