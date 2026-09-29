Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week in black velvet gown and dazzling tiara

Aishwarya has continued to make headlines with her fashion appearances this year
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday night, making a striking appearance in a black velvet gown and jewel-encrusted tiara.
The ‘Devdas’ star walked the runway in a corseted black velvet fishtail gown paired with a crystal-embellished cape.
A sparkling tiara completed the dramatic look, while dewy makeup and her signature red lip added to the glamorous ensemble.
Images and videos from the event quickly surfaced online, with fans praising the actor’s appearance.
Ahead of the show, Aishwarya, who represented L’Oréal Paris at the fashion event, was seen interacting with several celebrities during rehearsals. A video of her chatting with actor Simone Ashley and gently holding her hands also went viral on social media.
She later reunited with longtime friend and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Eva Longoria.
The ninth edition of the L’Oréal Paris fashion show featured an international line-up of ambassadors and personalities, including Aishwarya, Ashley, Marie Bochet, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Bebe Vio Grandis, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Aja Naomi King, Longoria and Andie MacDowell.
Aishwarya has continued to make headlines with her fashion appearances this year. At the Cannes Film Festival, she made a statement in an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured, plunging blazer and tailored trousers, embellished along the sides.
She also opted for a custom baby-pink gown featuring a fitted heart-shaped silk bodice, flowing chiffon cape and floral embellishments during another Cannes appearance.
The Bollywood star, a longtime fixture on the international fashion circuit, continues to attract attention for her distinctive red-carpet style.
With inputs from Agencies