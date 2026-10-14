His performances now put him ahead of Abhishek on the list of leading run-scorers in three-match bilateral T20I series between Full Member teams. Farhan has scored 632 runs in his last 11 T20I innings, which includes two centuries and five half-centuries.

The 30-year-old began the series with a commanding 89 off 53 balls as Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory in the opening match on October 9. He followed that with 73 off 44 deliveries in the second T20I, helping the hosts register an 82-run win and seal the series.

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