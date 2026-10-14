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Sahibzada Farhan makes history, breaks Abhishek Sharma’s record

Sahibzada Farhan sets new T20I record, surpasses Abhishek Sharma's milestone

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sahibzada Farhan and Abhishek Sharma
Sahibzada Farhan and Abhishek Sharma
AFP

Dubai: Sahibzada Farhan made history in his first T20I series as Pakistan captain, surpassing India’s Abhishek Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in a three-match T20I series between Full Member nations.

Farhan finished with 238 runs against Sri Lanka, overtaking Abhishek’s previous record of 229 runs against Afghanistan earlier in 2026. The Pakistan opener delivered three consecutive half-centuries to set a new benchmark in the format.

The 30-year-old began the series with a commanding 89 off 53 balls as Pakistan secured a four-wicket victory in the opening match on October 9. He followed that with 73 off 44 deliveries in the second T20I, helping the hosts register an 82-run win and seal the series.

Farhan signed off with another impressive knock of 76 off 47 balls in the third match on October 13. However, Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s 168-8 to win by eight wickets, avoiding a series whitewash.

Pakistan claimed the three-match series 2-1 after dominating the first two encounters in Rawalpindi.

Farhan’s consistency earned him the Player of the Tournament award, capping a memorable series in which he combined individual excellence with his first assignment as Pakistan’s T20I captain.

His performances now put him ahead of Abhishek on the list of leading run-scorers in three-match bilateral T20I series between Full Member teams. Farhan has scored 632 runs in his last 11 T20I innings, which includes two centuries and five half-centuries.

His record-breaking series provided Pakistan with a strong start to his captaincy, even as Sri Lanka ended the campaign with a consolation victory.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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