Arafat Minhas scores maiden ODI fifty, takes six wickets as Pakistan beat England

21-year-old delivers masterclass with bat and ball as Pakistan stun England
Pakistan have found another exciting young talent in Arafat Minhas, and the 21 year old is certainly making a name for himself.
Playing just his fifth ODI, Minhas produced a remarkable performance with both bat and ball, scoring his maiden international fifty before claiming six wickets for 40 runs as Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
What made his performance even more special was that Pakistan were struggling when he walked out to bat.
Pakistan were in serious trouble at 133 for five after 27.3 overs.
But Minhas joined Hasan Nawaz and helped turn things around with a crucial 78 run partnership.
While Hasan scored 79 from 74 deliveries, Minhas struck nine fours in his 59 from 58 balls.
He then added another 72 runs with Faheem Ashraf, who contributed a quick 39, as Pakistan recovered to post 302 for nine.
It was an impressive fightback considering how badly their innings had started.
England appeared to be cruising towards the target after reaching 117 for one in 18 overs.
But Minhas had other plans.
The young left arm spinner turned the match around with a sensational bowling performance, finishing with career best figures of six for 40 from 8.4 overs.
England lost their final nine wickets for just 98 runs and were bowled out for 215, handing Pakistan an impressive 87 run victory.
Interestingly, this was already Minhas' second ODI five wicket haul in just five matches.
He had previously taken five for 32 against Australia on his ODI debut in May, becoming the first Pakistani men's cricketer to claim five wickets on ODI debut.
Now, just a few months later, he has produced an even better bowling performance while also registering his maiden ODI half century.
The combination of a fifty and six wickets is rare, although Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi famously scored 76 and took seven for 12 against West Indies in 2013.
For Pakistan, the victory was important. But perhaps the bigger positive was watching a youngster take control of the match when his team needed him most.
At just 21, Minhas has already produced two five wicket hauls in five ODIs. That is quite a start to an international career.