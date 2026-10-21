Pakistan overtake Australia in ICC ODI rankings after Arafat Minhas heroics

Pakistan climb to fourth in ICC ODI rankings
Pakistan have moved ahead of Australia in the latest ICC Men's ODI rankings, climbing to fourth place following impressive victories over Sri Lanka and England in the ongoing tri-series in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan now have 103 rating points, just one behind third placed South Africa, while Australia have slipped to fifth.
India continue to lead the rankings with 115 points, followed by New Zealand on 109.
Pakistan's latest achievement comes on the back of a convincing 87 run victory over England on Tuesday, with young all rounder Arafat Minhas producing a performance to remember.
The 21 year old scored a valuable 59 from 58 deliveries before returning career best bowling figures of 6 for 40 to destroy England's batting line-up.
As we reported in our earlier story on Arafat Minhas' remarkable masterclass, the youngster played a crucial role with both bat and ball in one of Pakistan's most impressive performances of the tournament.
Pakistan had earlier recovered from 81 for four to post 302 for nine, thanks largely to Hasan Nawaz's 79, Minhas' half century and Faheem Ashraf's attacking 39.
England's chase never really took off despite Tom Banton scoring 57 and Ben Duckett contributing 45. They were eventually dismissed for 215 as Minhas dominated with the ball.
Pakistan's rise has brought them within touching distance of South Africa, with just one rating point separating the two sides.
With India and New Zealand occupying the top two positions, Pakistan now have an opportunity to strengthen their position further if they maintain their winning momentum.
For a team looking to build consistency in ODI cricket, moving ahead of Australia is certainly an encouraging sign.
And with young talents like Minhas delivering performances on the big stage, Pakistan have more reasons to be optimistic.