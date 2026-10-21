GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pakistan overtake Australia in ICC ODI rankings after Arafat Minhas heroics

Pakistan climb to fourth in ICC ODI rankings

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas (2R) holds the ball after taking his sixth wicket to dismiss England's Adil Rashid as he celebrates with teammates following their victory against England at the end of their one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium of Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026.
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas (2R) holds the ball after taking his sixth wicket to dismiss England's Adil Rashid as he celebrates with teammates following their victory against England at the end of their one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium of Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI

Pakistan have moved ahead of Australia in the latest ICC Men's ODI rankings, climbing to fourth place following impressive victories over Sri Lanka and England in the ongoing tri-series in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan now have 103 rating points, just one behind third placed South Africa, while Australia have slipped to fifth.

India continue to lead the rankings with 115 points, followed by New Zealand on 109.

Minhas masterclass powers Pakistan's rise

Pakistan's latest achievement comes on the back of a convincing 87 run victory over England on Tuesday, with young all rounder Arafat Minhas producing a performance to remember.

The 21 year old scored a valuable 59 from 58 deliveries before returning career best bowling figures of 6 for 40 to destroy England's batting line-up.

As we reported in our earlier story on Arafat Minhas' remarkable masterclass, the youngster played a crucial role with both bat and ball in one of Pakistan's most impressive performances of the tournament.

Pakistan had earlier recovered from 81 for four to post 302 for nine, thanks largely to Hasan Nawaz's 79, Minhas' half century and Faheem Ashraf's attacking 39.

England's chase never really took off despite Tom Banton scoring 57 and Ben Duckett contributing 45. They were eventually dismissed for 215 as Minhas dominated with the ball.

Can Pakistan move into the top three?

Pakistan's rise has brought them within touching distance of South Africa, with just one rating point separating the two sides.

With India and New Zealand occupying the top two positions, Pakistan now have an opportunity to strengthen their position further if they maintain their winning momentum.

For a team looking to build consistency in ODI cricket, moving ahead of Australia is certainly an encouraging sign.

And with young talents like Minhas delivering performances on the big stage, Pakistan have more reasons to be optimistic.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Pakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sahibzada Farhan and Shahid Afridi

Afridi shares suggestion to Pakistan involving Farhan

1m read
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates after taking his fifth wicket to dismiss England's Will Jacks during the one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026.

Arafat Minhas hits fifty, takes six as Pakistan win

2m read
England team arriving in Pakistan for their Tri-series

England arrive in Pakistan for ODI series

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026.

Babar Azam sold for base price in ILT20 season 5

1m read