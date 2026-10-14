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ICC rankings: Shreyas Iyer, Australia, and West Indies players among biggest gainers

Australia and West Indies players make significant gains in ICC standings

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shreyas Iyer, Sahibzada Farhan and Australia team
Shreyas Iyer, Sahibzada Farhan and Australia team
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Dubai: Shreyas Iyer has reached career-high position in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings, while Australia’s dominant victory over South Africa in Durban has triggered significant movement in the Test standings.

Iyer climbed three places to fourth among T20I batters after scoring his maiden century in the format against the West Indies. India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma occupy the top two positions, with Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan third after a historic series against Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis rose three places to 23rd, Sherfane Rutherford climbed a remarkable 13 spots to equal 24th, and Sanju Samson moved up four places to equal 27th. Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat surged from outside the top 100 to 45th.

West Indies captain Roston Chase advanced 24 places to 23rd among T20I bowlers and climbed to third among all-rounders. Pakistan’s Salman Mirza rose nine places to 14th among bowlers, while Saim Ayub moved up eight spots to 54th. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed suffered more fall, sharing the third rank with England’s Adil Rashid.

In Test cricket, Matthew Renshaw surged from outside the top 100 to equal 49th among batters after scores of 190 and 82 against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne climbed four places to 34th, while Aiden Markram rose four spots to equal 10th.

Josh Hazlewood moved up two places to seventh among Test bowlers after taking 6-49. Mitchell Starc retained top spot, but his lead over New Zealand’s Matt Henry narrowed to four rating points. Anrich Nortje returned to the rankings at 34th after playing his first Test in more than three years.

Ravindra Jadeja remained the leading Test all-rounder, while Wiaan Mulder rose to fourth and Simon Harmer climbed five places to equal 23rd.

Elsewhere, Rahmat Shah rose 13 places to 13th, Litton Das climbed three to equal 29th, and Hasan Mahmud advanced seven spots to 38th after Afghanistan and Bangladesh drew their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi.

There was no major change in the ODI batting and bowling rankings.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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