ICC rankings: Shreyas Iyer, Australia, and West Indies players among biggest gainers

Josh Hazlewood moved up two places to seventh among Test bowlers after taking 6-49. Mitchell Starc retained top spot, but his lead over New Zealand’s Matt Henry narrowed to four rating points. Anrich Nortje returned to the rankings at 34th after playing his first Test in more than three years.

In Test cricket, Matthew Renshaw surged from outside the top 100 to equal 49th among batters after scores of 190 and 82 against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne climbed four places to 34th, while Aiden Markram rose four spots to equal 10th.

West Indies captain Roston Chase advanced 24 places to 23rd among T20I bowlers and climbed to third among all-rounders. Pakistan’s Salman Mirza rose nine places to 14th among bowlers, while Saim Ayub moved up eight spots to 54th. Meanwhile, Abrar Ahmed suffered more fall, sharing the third rank with England’s Adil Rashid.

Iyer climbed three places to fourth among T20I batters after scoring his maiden century in the format against the West Indies. India’s Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma occupy the top two positions, with Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan third after a historic series against Sri Lanka.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.