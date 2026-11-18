England beat Australia in Hobart to end an eight-year wait for series win Down Under
Dubai: England have finally ended their long wait for a bilateral one-day international (ODI) series victory in Australia, claiming a landmark success almost eight years after their previous triumph Down Under.
Harry Brook's side secured the series with a commanding 97-run victory in the third ODI in Hobart, completing a 2-1 series win and giving England a significant boost ahead of next year's World Cup.
It is the first time England have won an ODI series on Australian soil since January 2018, when Eoin Morgan's team dominated their hosts to claim a 4-1 victory in a five-match contest.
That success marked England's first-ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia, with Jos Buttler playing a starring role by scoring an unbeaten century in the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Nearly eight years later, Brook has now led England to another memorable achievement in Australia, although the latest series was played against a backdrop of controversy surrounding the hosts.
The latest developments in Australia's Sandpapergate scandal became a major talking point during the series, with the controversy threatening to overshadow the cricket itself.
The situation was particularly noticeable during the third ODI, with attention turning away from the action on the field and towards the scandal during Australia's run chase.
For Australia, the renewed scrutiny provided an unwanted distraction during an important series, while England remained focused on completing the job and securing a significant result.
On the pitch, England produced an impressive all-round performance to put the disappointment of their opening defeat behind them.
After being bowled out for just 131 in the first ODI, Brook's team showed considerable improvement, with Ben Duckett leading the way in Hobart.
The opener struck a superb 133 from 115 deliveries, registering his first ODI century on Australian soil and making a statement after a difficult Ashes campaign last winter.
Will Jacks also contributed with an attacking 59 from 48 balls, helping England post 328 before being dismissed in the penultimate over.
England's bowlers then took control, with Sonny Baker delivering an outstanding performance of 4-45. Gus Atkinson also continued his impressive new-ball partnership with Baker, dismissing Travis Head in the opening over for the third consecutive match.
Australia were eventually dismissed for 231, handing England a convincing victory and completing a series turnaround that will give Brook plenty of encouragement.
There were plenty of positives for England beyond the final result, particularly the emergence of Baker as a potential long-term partner for Atkinson with the new ball.
Duckett's century was another significant moment, while Jacks once again demonstrated his value as an all-round option.
England have endured a difficult period in 50-over cricket, having failed to defend their World Cup title in 2023 before a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign.
However, this victory in Australia represents an important step in the right direction.