Tom Banton's century powers England to 135-run win over Australia

England bounce back to level the ODI series 1-1 with a commanding victory in Adelaide
Adelaide: Tom Banton scored a superb century as England thrashed Australia by 135 runs to level the three-match one-day international series in Adelaide on Sunday.
Two days after being bundled out for just 131 in Perth, the visitors hit back in the second ODI by scoring an imposing 355-6 before bowling the Australians out for 220.
Banton led the way with his second ODI century but he was well supported by Joe Root (62), wicketkeeper Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out).
He hit 121 off just 99 balls with 12 fours and four sixes as he toyed with an Australian bowling attack missing Perth hero Mahli Beardman.
"The whole innings we looked like we were in control," England captain Harry Brook said.
"We countered their bad balls and we put them under pressure when we needed to.
"Bants (Banton) played a fantastic innings and the depth that we have meant that we could go on and get that big 350."
Australia's daunting target was made almost impossible when Gus Atkinson (4-27) and Sonny Baker (1-43) reduced the home side to 29-4 after seven overs.
It could have been much worse for the Australians but Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64), who led the only Australian resistance, were both put down early in their innings.
Earlier, Australian captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and sent England in, and was rewarded when the visitors lost Ben Duckett with only 19 on the board.
But with batting conditions far more friendly than in Perth, England posted an imposing total.
Banton and Root batted beautifully, their 137-run partnership an England record for the second wicket in Australia.
After Root misjudged a ball from spinner Cooper Connolly and got a top edge to cover, they lost captain Harry Brook for only five.
Cox and Jacks kept the momentum going and then Atkinson hit two consecutive sixes in a final over from Jack Edwards that was plundered for 18 runs.
Australia's chase got off to a disastrous start when Travis Head edged Atkinson to Root at first slip, then two balls later Atkinson had Connolly caught by Brook at second slip.
Root then took a spectacular catch to get rid of Marsh, diving high to his left as Marsh slashed at a Baker ball outside off stump.
Australia slumped from 13-3 to 29-4 when Josh Inglis got an inside edge off Atkinson to Cox.
Renshaw and Green batted patiently to restore some pride, but the run rate was too high and England never looked like losing, wrapping up the match when Jofra Archer clean bowled Spencer Johnson with a perfect yorker.
"Any time you are chasing 350 you are right under the pump from ball one," Marsh said.
"We needed two of our top four to set the platform for us if we were to have any chance of chasing that."
The two teams will play the decider in Hobart on Wednesday.