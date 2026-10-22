21 fours, 10 sixes: Harry Brook scores fastest double century in ODI history

Brook’s innings featured 21 fours and 10 sixes as he dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack in Rawalpindi. He became the first England batter to score a double century in the 50-over format, surpassing Ben Stokes’ previous national record of 182 against New Zealand in 2019.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.