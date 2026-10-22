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21 fours, 10 sixes: Harry Brook scores fastest double century in ODI history

England's Harry Brook sets new ODI record with blistering 200 in 114 balls

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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England's captain Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026.
England's captain Harry Brook celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the one-day international (ODI) tri-series cricket match between England and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2026.
AFP-FAROOQ NAEEM

Dubai: Harry Brook smashed the fastest double century in ODI history, scoring 202 off 116 balls to power England to 429 for four against Sri Lanka in the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday.

The England captain reached the 200-run mark in just 114 balls, breaking the record set by India captain Shubman Gill, who scored his double century in 117 deliveries against the West Indies last month.

Brook’s innings featured 21 fours and 10 sixes as he dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack in Rawalpindi. He became the first England batter to score a double century in the 50-over format, surpassing Ben Stokes’ previous national record of 182 against New Zealand in 2019.

Brook was particularly destructive against Eshan Malinga, taking 43 runs off the Sri Lankan bowler as England accelerated towards a formidable total.

The 27-year-old eventually departed for 202 when he was caught by Sahan Arachchige off Janith Liyanage’s bowling, ending an innings that rewrote the ODI record books.

Gill had only recently claimed the record with his unbeaten 223 against the West Indies in Guwahati, reaching his double century in 117 balls during India’s successful chase of 406.

However, Brook’s explosive innings has pushed the benchmark even higher, underlining the increasingly aggressive approach adopted by batters in modern ODI cricket.

England’s total of 429 for four leaves Sri Lanka facing a daunting chase as they attempt to respond to Brook’s record-breaking performance.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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