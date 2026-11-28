Overton takes a career-best as Australia are bowled out for their lowest T20 total
Dubai: Australia suffered a humiliating batting collapse on home soil, slumping to their lowest-ever T20 international total in the country as England cruised to a seven-wicket victory in Brisbane on Friday.
Jamie Overton delivered a career-best performance with the ball, taking 5-12 to help dismiss Australia for just 108 in the third T20 international and put England 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
Overton's figures were also the best recorded by an England bowler against Australia in T20 internationals.
England captain Harry Brook was full of praise for the 32-year-old's display.
"I thought Jamie Overton was outstanding tonight," Brook said.
"He's worked hard and put in some extra graft at training.
"He simplified his game and reaped the rewards tonight – he had it on a string and it felt like we could change the field and make them make a mistake."
After winning the toss, Brook elected to bowl first and England made an early breakthrough when off-spinner Liam Dawson had Australian captain Mitch Marsh caught at mid-on.
However, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Sam Harper initially looked comfortable at the crease, helping Australia race to 55 in the first five overs.
Harper struck 26 from just 14 deliveries before Dawson claimed his second wicket, with the Australian wicketkeeper mistiming a shot that was caught by Overton.
That dismissal sparked a remarkable collapse, with Overton taking control and claiming the next five wickets.
Australia slipped from 65-2 to 92-7 before Sam Curran bowled Billy Stanlake to wrap up the innings at 108.
England wasted little time responding, with Aneurin Donald continuing his impressive form after smashing 85 from 32 balls in Tuesday's match on the Gold Coast.
Donald launched the chase with 31 from just 11 deliveries, giving the visitors an explosive start.
However, a rain interruption disrupted England's momentum, with Brook dismissed for nine shortly after play resumed. Donald then departed for 32, leaving England at 49-3.
A further rain delay threatened to complicate the chase, but Jordan Cox ensured there would be no late drama, smashing an unbeaten 33 to guide England comfortably over the line.
The victory gives England a 2-1 advantage heading into the final two matches.
Marsh admitted Australia had been second best and insisted his side needed to improve.
"No excuses, we've got to be better," he said.
"We've all played Big Bash games here (at the Gabba).
"You have to give yourself the chance to cash in at the back end (of the innings), but we didn't get near that tonight."
The teams now travel to Sydney for the fourth T20 international on Sunday night.