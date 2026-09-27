Dubai Police issue 10 tips to avoid vehicle insurance scams

Fraudsters are using fake insurance adverts and links to steal money and banking details
Dubai: Motorists have been warned about online scams targeting people looking to renew or buy vehicle insurance, with fraudsters impersonating insurance companies, brokers and other approved entities.
Dubai Police's Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said scammers use advertisements, links and electronic accounts to trick victims into transferring money or handing over personal and banking information.
Fraudsters may attract motorists with unusually cheap insurance offers or send messages urging them to renew their policies immediately. Victims can then be directed to links where they are asked to enter vehicle details, personal information and bank card details, or share verification codes.
Dubai Police urged motorists to verify the recipient of any financial transfer before completing a transaction.
The force outlined 10 steps to help people avoid vehicle insurance fraud:
Check the insurance company: Verify the company's name and make sure it is licensed and approved before transferring money.
Check the bank account: Ensure the beneficiary account belongs to the insurance company and not an individual or an unrelated entity.
Verify online advertisements: Do not rely on insurance advertisements or messages received through social media without checking the advertiser and its official details.
Review the policy: Check that the insurance company, broker and other policy details match those of official entities.
Avoid unknown links: Do not click on links from unknown sources offering insurance deals or vehicle policy renewals.
Be cautious of unusually cheap offers: Prices that are significantly lower than usual could be used to attract potential victims.
Protect banking information: Never send bank card details, passwords or verification codes to anyone claiming to represent an insurance company.
Contact the insurer directly: Use the insurance company's official communication channels to confirm an offer or payment request before transferring money.
Keep records: Retain transfer receipts, correspondence and insurance offers in case they are needed to report or investigate a suspected fraud.
Stop if you suspect fraud: Do not make further payments. Contact your bank and the relevant authorities immediately.
The warning comes as scammers increasingly use online advertisements and impersonation tactics to make fraudulent insurance offers appear legitimate. Motorists are advised to verify an insurer and payment details through official channels before sharing information or making a transfer.