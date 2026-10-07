These include offers with prices that are significantly lower than what would normally be expected, as well as websites that are not secure or come from unknown and unverifiable sources.

Police said prompt reporting can help protect not only the individual who encounters a fraudulent offer but also others from financial losses, the depletion of their savings and other forms of fraud.

As part of these efforts, police have succeeded in arresting several individuals involved in such fraudulent activities and referring them to the courts, where they will face legal proceedings and receive the penalties prescribed by law.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.