Police warn motorists over fake online insurance offers and requests for bank details
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a number of people allegedly involved in fake vehicle insurance schemes targeting motorists online, as authorities warned car owners and drivers against fraudulent insurance offers circulated on the internet.
The arrests were made as part of efforts by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Police Operations, to combat online insurance scams aimed at deceiving members of the public and illegally obtaining their money.
Police urged vehicle owners and motorists to exercise extreme caution when responding to vehicle insurance offers found online, particularly those offering policies at unusually low or unrealistic prices.
According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, motorists can identify potentially fraudulent insurance offers through a number of warning signs.
These include offers with prices that are significantly lower than what would normally be expected, as well as websites that are not secure or come from unknown and unverifiable sources.
Another major warning sign is when people behind such offers request sensitive personal or banking information from customers.
Police stressed that vehicle owners should always verify the credibility and legitimacy of the insurance company before making any payment or providing private financial information.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said they are making significant efforts to confront fake insurance offers designed to defraud the public and obtain money without any legitimate basis.
As part of these efforts, police have succeeded in arresting several individuals involved in such fraudulent activities and referring them to the courts, where they will face legal proceedings and receive the penalties prescribed by law.
The police did not disclose the exact number of people arrested in the warning.
Authorities also stressed the importance of public cooperation in combating online fraud.
Motorists and vehicle owners were urged to remain vigilant, avoid being lured by unreasonable or suspiciously attractive insurance deals, and report such offers to the authorities as quickly as possible.
Police said prompt reporting can help protect not only the individual who encounters a fraudulent offer but also others from financial losses, the depletion of their savings and other forms of fraud.
Ras Al Khaimah Police urged members of the public to adopt greater awareness when dealing with online vehicle insurance advertisements and to take the necessary steps to verify an insurer before proceeding with a transaction.