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Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest suspects in insurance scam

Police warn motorists over fake online insurance offers and requests for bank details

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ras Al Khaimah Police warn motorists against fake insurance offers
Ras Al Khaimah Police warn motorists against fake insurance offers
Ras Al Khaimah Police

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a number of people allegedly involved in fake vehicle insurance schemes targeting motorists online, as authorities warned car owners and drivers against fraudulent insurance offers circulated on the internet.

The arrests were made as part of efforts by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Police Operations, to combat online insurance scams aimed at deceiving members of the public and illegally obtaining their money.

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Police urged vehicle owners and motorists to exercise extreme caution when responding to vehicle insurance offers found online, particularly those offering policies at unusually low or unrealistic prices.

Unrealistic prices a major warning sign

According to Ras Al Khaimah Police, motorists can identify potentially fraudulent insurance offers through a number of warning signs.

These include offers with prices that are significantly lower than what would normally be expected, as well as websites that are not secure or come from unknown and unverifiable sources.

Another major warning sign is when people behind such offers request sensitive personal or banking information from customers.

Police stressed that vehicle owners should always verify the credibility and legitimacy of the insurance company before making any payment or providing private financial information.

Police take legal action

Ras Al Khaimah Police said they are making significant efforts to confront fake insurance offers designed to defraud the public and obtain money without any legitimate basis.

As part of these efforts, police have succeeded in arresting several individuals involved in such fraudulent activities and referring them to the courts, where they will face legal proceedings and receive the penalties prescribed by law.

The police did not disclose the exact number of people arrested in the warning.

Public urged to report suspicious offers

Authorities also stressed the importance of public cooperation in combating online fraud.

Motorists and vehicle owners were urged to remain vigilant, avoid being lured by unreasonable or suspiciously attractive insurance deals, and report such offers to the authorities as quickly as possible.

Police said prompt reporting can help protect not only the individual who encounters a fraudulent offer but also others from financial losses, the depletion of their savings and other forms of fraud.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged members of the public to adopt greater awareness when dealing with online vehicle insurance advertisements and to take the necessary steps to verify an insurer before proceeding with a transaction.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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crimeRas Al Khaimahcybercrime

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