Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa says Flydubai pilot’s faith in Hanuman Chalisa inspired devotees
Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba in the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, has praised Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, saying his account of drawing strength from the Hanuman Chalisa during a midair incident has resonated with devotees.
Machchhar had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that chanting the Hindu devotional prayer gave him strength during the ordeal. His account has since drawn attention, including from Satyaa, who said the incident had reinforced people’s faith in the prayer.
Speaking at a recent India Today event, Satyaa reflected on how stories of courage often feel distant, as though such acts belong to another era.
“We have grown up listening to stories of bravery. But those stories often made us feel that such things happened a long time ago, that there were people like that in the past,” he said.
He suggested that real-life incidents such as Machchhar’s remind people that courage and conviction are still present in everyday life.
Satyaa said the pilot’s account had prompted people to reflect on the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and the strength devotees draw from prayer in difficult moments.
The actor’s comments connect the pilot’s experience with the central themes of Hanuman Ansh, which explores devotion and the spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba.
Satyaa portrays Neem Karoli Baba, the revered Indian spiritual teacher associated with devotion to Lord Hanuman, in director Vishal Chaturvedi’s film Hanuman Ansh.
The film has attracted attention for its devotional subject and portrayal of the spiritual guru.
Machchhar’s account has also brought renewed attention to the role of faith in helping people cope with frightening and uncertain situations. Satyaa’s remarks highlight how an individual’s experience can resonate with a wider audience and renew interest in a longstanding devotional tradition.