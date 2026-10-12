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Hanuman Ansh actor praises Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar’s courage

Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa says Flydubai pilot’s faith in Hanuman Chalisa inspired devotees

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, has praised Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for drawing strength from the Hanuman Chalisa during a midair ordeal.
Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, has praised Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for drawing strength from the Hanuman Chalisa during a midair ordeal.

Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays Neem Karoli Baba in the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, has praised Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, saying his account of drawing strength from the Hanuman Chalisa during a midair incident has resonated with devotees.

Machchhar had told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that chanting the Hindu devotional prayer gave him strength during the ordeal. His account has since drawn attention, including from Satyaa, who said the incident had reinforced people’s faith in the prayer.

Speaking at a recent India Today event, Satyaa reflected on how stories of courage often feel distant, as though such acts belong to another era.

“We have grown up listening to stories of bravery. But those stories often made us feel that such things happened a long time ago, that there were people like that in the past,” he said.

He suggested that real-life incidents such as Machchhar’s remind people that courage and conviction are still present in everyday life.

‘A renewed faith in Hanuman Chalisa’

Satyaa said the pilot’s account had prompted people to reflect on the significance of the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, and the strength devotees draw from prayer in difficult moments.

The actor’s comments connect the pilot’s experience with the central themes of Hanuman Ansh, which explores devotion and the spiritual legacy of Neem Karoli Baba.

Who is Shobhinaw Satyaa?

Satyaa portrays Neem Karoli Baba, the revered Indian spiritual teacher associated with devotion to Lord Hanuman, in director Vishal Chaturvedi’s film Hanuman Ansh.

The film has attracted attention for its devotional subject and portrayal of the spiritual guru.

Machchhar’s account has also brought renewed attention to the role of faith in helping people cope with frightening and uncertain situations. Satyaa’s remarks highlight how an individual’s experience can resonate with a wider audience and renew interest in a longstanding devotional tradition.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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