flydubai incident: Mystery behind pilot who landed flight in Saudi Arabia unravelled

flydubai pilot intervenes to prevent cockpit attack mid-flight
Dubai: UAE investigators have revealed how a pilot helped rescue the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073 during an alleged cockpit attack on September 30, 2026.
UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi outlined the events involving the flight’s 29-year-old Omani co-pilot, who is accused of plotting to seize control of the aircraft and carry out a suicide attack on the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
The UAE investigation has revealed that one of the pilots who intervened during the emergency was assigned to operate the return flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai.
He was on board the Dubai-bound aircraft when he noticed unusual activity around the cockpit and went to investigate.
His intervention helped rescue the injured captain and restrain the suspect, alongside a cabin crew member and several passengers.
The return-flight captain and his co-pilot subsequently regained control of the aircraft and diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
The pilot was on board the Dubai–Tel Aviv service when he noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly in an unusual manner. Suspicious, he used the access code to enter the cockpit and discovered the co-pilot allegedly attacking the captain with an emergency axe, UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said.
The captain resisted the attack and tried to call for help. The pilot intervened alongside a cabin crew member and several passengers, helping rescue the injured captain and restrain the suspect.
The captain assigned to the return flight and his co-pilot then regained control of the aircraft, diverted it to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia and landed safely.
A forensic medical report found recent head injuries to the captain consistent with an assault involving an implement matching the characteristics of an emergency axe.
The Attorney-General said the findings were consistent with statements from the captain and suspect, as well as witness testimony.
The Public Prosecution has heard statements from the captain, the pilot who intervened, the return-flight co-pilot and crew members. Investigators are reviewing evidence, recordings and technical reports while checking for possible accomplices or other connections.
The Attorney-General said further findings would be announced as appropriate. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the co-pilot remain subject to the legal process.