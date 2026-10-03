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Benjamin Netanyahu invites flydubai pilot who averted mid-air crisis to Israel

Captain Smit Machchhar hailed as hero by Israeli PM after averting cockpit incident

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Captain Smit Machchhar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Captain Smit Machchhar
AFP/Supplied

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday invited the Indian captain of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight to Israel as a guest of honour after the pilot gave a dramatic account of how he helped save the aircraft following a security incident in the cockpit.

Captain Smit Machchhar was injured during the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight was carrying 174 people. Despite his injuries, Machchhar helped bring the situation under control before the aircraft was diverted to Saudi Arabia.

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Netanyahu said he wanted Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as one of Israel's key international partners, to light a flame at a national ceremony marking Israel's Independence Day next May. He said the honour is usually reserved for Israeli citizens.

"You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel and you are a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office showing his telephone conversation with the hospitalised captain.

Investigation continues

According to details released about the incident, Machchhar was seriously injured after an alleged attack by the co-pilot inside the cockpit. He managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday that Machchhar had safely returned to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident is under way. A team comprising members of the Public Prosecution was formed following an order from the UAE Attorney-General. Authorities are coordinating with regional and international agencies while maintaining the confidentiality of the inquiry.

- With inputs from AFP

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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