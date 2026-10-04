First blow, blurred vision and ‘one last fight’: flydubai pilot reveals how cockpit attack began

At first, the veteran pilot did not realise he was being attacked. He thought something catastrophic had happened to the aircraft.

Machchhar’s co-pilot was praying, something the captain said was not unusual. Out of respect, Machchhar kept his eyes towards the front of the cockpit while his colleague prayed behind him.

Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Wednesday’s terrifying events aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, the seriously injured captain has now given one of the clearest accounts yet of the struggle inside the cockpit — and the moment he realised the lives of 174 people could depend on what he did next.

“I did try and stop him, but because of his initial blows, my vision was almost like nothing, and I was completely blurred out,” he said.

“Call it personal or call it for people, I did it because if I didn’t do it, I was going to die.”

He had been struck repeatedly. His vision was blurred. He was on the floor. The aircraft was descending and he could hear the screams of passengers behind him.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that he had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about radical ideological views. CNN, citing sources, also reported that concerns about his views had previously led to his removal from flight training. Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive, his background and any possible links.

Machchhar, who is in his mid-30s, has logged more than 9,500 flying hours. He joined flydubai in June 2022 after spending more than a decade with SpiceJet, where he also worked as a Line Training Captain. His brother is also a flydubai pilot.

"You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel and you are a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu said in a video his office released of his telephone conversation with the hospitalised captain.

Netanyahu said he wanted Captain Machchhar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of Israel's key international partners, to light a flame at a national ceremony for Israel's Independence Day next May, saying the role was usually reserved for Israeli citizens.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.