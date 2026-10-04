Beloved UAE theatre veteran and educator Eric Dury dies

Dury, who spent more than 25 years in the UAE as an actor, educator and passionate supporter of the local theatre community, died on Saturday night after spending at least four weeks in hospital following a prolonged battle with leukaemia.

He won the Short+Sweet Best Actor Award in 2016 for his performance in New Year’s Eve and was runner-up for Best Actor the following year for The Coming Out.

He arrived in the UAE in 1999 and became closely associated with the Dubai Drama Group, taking on a wide range of roles in productions including The Importance of Being Earnest, The Homecoming, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Hamlet: 5 Acts, 5 Actors, Plaza Suite and Jack & the Beanstalk.

Danú also highlighted his life away from the stage, describing him as warm, generous and kind. “Eric gave so much to theatre in the UAE over many years, as an actor, educator and supporter of the arts,” the group said.

“We were very fortunate at Danú Dubai to have Eric involved in many of our projects, most notably Al Hamlet Summit,” the theatre group shared on Facebook. The group remembered him as “one of the most polished, professional and exciting actors” it had worked with.

“If he wasn't in a production he was always in the audience supporting others.” She recalled sharing the stage with Dury in a 2022 Murder Mystery production, describing it as an opportunity to see the actor “in action”.

His performing career also took him to festivals in Edinburgh, Singapore and Perth. But it was in the UAE that he became a longstanding part of the local theatre community, combining his work in education with an active performing career.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.