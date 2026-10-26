Eric Bauza, Emmy-winning voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dies at 46

His death comes shortly after audiences heard him in Coyote vs. Acme
Eric Bauza, the voice actor who spent the past several years speaking for some of animation’s most recognisable characters, has died at 46. His family shared the news on Sunday, October 25, through a post on his official Instagram account, saying he died suddenly and that further details would follow. No cause of death has been made public.
His death comes shortly after audiences heard him in Coyote vs. Acme, one of his latest projects.
The voice behind a new era of Looney Tunes
For many younger viewers, Bauza was Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. He officially joined the Looney Tunes roster in 2020 and went on to voice a long list of the studio’s classic characters, including Porky Pig, Tweety and Marvin the Martian. He shared the role of Bugs with fellow voice actor Jeff Bergman. Outside the Warner Bros. lineup, he also voiced Woody Woodpecker.
That work earned him industry recognition. In 2022, he received the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program for Looney Tunes Cartoons. He added two more Children’s and Family Emmys in the years that followed: one in 2023 for Bugs Bunny Builders and another in 2025 for Teen Titans Go!
From Stimpy to nearly a thousand roles
Born on December 7, 1979, Bauza built his career steadily in animation. An early turning point came when he took over the role of Stimpy from Billy West in Ren & Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon, a more mature take on the original Nickelodeon series. The part helped open doors for the work that followed.
Over the years, his credits grew to an unusually large body of work: 935 voice roles across 249 titles, covering television, film, video games and shorts. Among them were the title character in The Adventures of Puss in Boots and Baby Fozzie in Muppet Babies.
Bauza is survived by his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2016, and their son.