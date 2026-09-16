Cartoon Network launches 'Climate Champions' themed bins at Dubai Media City

New themed recycling bins aim to make sustainability more playful across the media hub
Dubai: Cartoon Network MENA is teaming up with Dubai Media City for a new push to get the community recycling, and this time it comes with a distinctly animated twist. The collaboration sees Cartoon Network-themed recycling bins installed across the district, part of the network's ongoing Climate Champions initiative aimed at making sustainability feel a little more playful.
Recycling campaigns tend to lean on statistics and warnings, but this one is taking a different route. By dressing up recycling bins with familiar Cartoon Network characters, the initiative is betting that a bit of nostalgia and visual charm can do more to change habits than another lecture on landfill waste ever could.
The bins are designed to be interactive, encouraging people working in and passing through Dubai Media City to actually stop and engage rather than walk past. It is a small shift in approach, but one that fits Cartoon Network's broader strategy of using its characters as a bridge to bigger conversations, in this case about how individuals handle their everyday waste.
Beyond the bins themselves, the initiative is also using the campaign to widen public understanding of what can be recycled in the first place. Batteries, electronic devices and stationery are all being highlighted as items people don't always think to recycle, despite being common in most offices and homes across the district.
In Dubai Media City, where thousands of creative professionals work daily and generate exactly the kind of everyday waste (chargers, batteries, old notebooks) that often ends up in general bins rather than proper recycling streams.
Aya Hammad, Marketing, PR and Digital Manager at Warner Bros Discovery MENA, said the initiative taps into the emotional connection audiences already have with Cartoon Network's characters. She explained that the goal is to use storytelling to encourage real-world action, adding that the aim is for recycling to feel "positive, fun, and impactful" rather than a chore.
Rather than positioning recycling as an obligation, the initiative leans into the idea that small, repeated actions, dropping a bottle in the right bin, recycling an old phone charger, add up over time. It is a message aimed as much at habit-building as it is at raising awareness.