Lost Cartoons | Galtar and the Golden Lance: The He-Man knockoff that stole an eight-year-old's heart anyway

Those rescue episodes were the ones we dissected to the last dialogue. Eight eight-year-olds with fairly advanced damsel-in-distress issues, we adored the idea of a man saving a woman, (what is feminism to a seven-year-old in the 90s?) and Galtar racing off to save the princess gave us more romantic material than we knew what to do with. I am fairly sure they were the first couple I ever rooted for, without knowing what a couple was, or what rooting even meant. A quick search now tells me they were never a couple at all, just very good friends. My eight-year-old self remains unconvinced.