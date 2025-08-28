5 cartoons from the 90s that were weirder, wilder and smarter than today's TV: Batman to X-Men animated series

It’s still streaming on Netflix, so if you want to allow your kids to watch it…..go for it, but maybe with supervision? For the most part, it’s innocent and pure; three kindergarten girls have the weight of the world on their shoulders and need to protect it. They live with their rather batty Professor Utonium (Don’t deny it folks, you know he is), and have to contend with villains that range from Amoeba to the devil himself. But it’s still wildly entertaining and can never go out of style.