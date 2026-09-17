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Buckingham Palace hits back at claims in a book by Princess Diana’s brother

Spencer accuses Charles of having ‘contempt’ for his ex-wife

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AP
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Britian's Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and then-Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
Britian's Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and then-Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.
AFP

London: Buckingham Palace has forcefully denied a claim by the brother of the late Princess Diana that King Charles III said she would soon be forgotten after her death.

In a new book, Charles Spencer recounts the traumatic days after Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. He alleges that he argued with the then-Prince Charles, Diana’s estranged husband, over palace plans for Prince William and Prince Harry to walk behind her coffin during the funeral procession.

Spencer says he told the now-king that Diana would not have wanted her sons, then aged 15 and 12, to undergo the ordeal. He claims Charles told him: “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.” He accuses Charles of having “contempt” for his ex-wife.

Buckingham Palace responded late Wednesday with an extremely strong statement by the measured standards of the royal household.

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss,” it said.

Tensions between the palace and Diana’s aristocratic Spencer relatives after her death have been much discussed, and were dramatised in the film “The Queen” and TV series “The Crown.”

Many felt the palace was slow to acknowledge the global outpouring of grief at Diana’s death, which forced the royals to recognise that Diana’s common touch had connected with people in ways that eluded the rest of the royal family. The more emotionally literate approach of Prince William and Prince Harry - and, in recent years, the king - is a legacy of that time.

“Swan Song: Diana, My Sister” is due to be published next week. The Daily Mail published the first in a series of extracts late Wednesday.

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