Coyote vs Acme review: Beep beep! A joyous and smart ode to childhood without sermonising and lazy nostalgia

Structurally, the film is smarter than it needs to be: it's a buddy-cop movie wearing a courtroom drama's clothes, with Avery and Coyote forming the kind of odd-couple partnership that shouldn't work on paper and absolutely does on screen. The emotional high point isn't even in the courtroom, it's a surprisingly tender reckoning between Coyote and the Road Runner, as the two of them realize that decades of cliffs, magnets, and elaborate humiliation have built something like a friendship. It's a swerve into sincerity that could easily have curdled into schmaltz, but the film earns it.