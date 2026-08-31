Bug Bounty Switzerland becomes SignalFisher

The company unveils a new identity centred on adaptive, live cybersecurity testing
SignalFisher is the new name of the Swiss pioneer in intelligent security testing, ethical hacking, and the Service-as-Software model, SignalFisher is the new name of the Swiss pioneer in intelligent security testing, ethical hacking, and the Software-as-a-Service model, which previously operated under the name Bug Bounty Switzerland AG. The company officially unveiled the name and its accompanying new brand today. The rebranding is part of the company’s future strategy; just a few months ago, it successfully closed a funding round totaling 12 million Swiss francs. With this funding and under its new name, SignalFisher will drive the scaling and internationalization of its business.
The new brand makes it clear that the company’s positioning has changed significantly since its launch in 2020 in response to the profound transformation in the cybersecurity and security testing market during this time. With the easy availability of powerful AI resources, the speed at which security vulnerabilities are detected and exploited has increased many times over in recent years. “The time window between when a vulnerability is discovered and when it is first exploited has shrunk to just a few hours today,” explains Sandro Nafzger, CEO and co-founder of SignalFisher. “The vulnerability detection processes currently in place at organizations and companies can no longer keep up with this pace.”
Nevertheless, most cybersecurity leaders still rely on snapshots to secure their attack surface: a handful of annual penetration tests that are often neither relevant nor up-to-date. Others have tried to use AI as a defensive measure, but their processes have collapsed under the sheer volume of findings it generates. What companies really need is an intelligent livestream: not a nonstop cascade of vulnerabilities, but a constantly adapted stream of relevant insights that filters the signal from the noise.
SignalFisher offers AI-powered security testing programs that run and learn continuously, adapting to new information—whether it’s a change in the attack surface, a new external threat, or insights gathered from previous security tests. They keep pace with changes, with human experts always in the loop, and give security professionals the confidence and coverage they need to work effectively.
The programs are developed and managed by SignalFisher’s cybersecurity experts. They cover the entire security testing process, from establishing context and defining scope to executing the tests and analyzing the results. Business and industry-specific context is incorporated from the outset and continuously expanded. This empowers customers—from the CISO to senior management and the board of directors—to make informed decisions based on insights that are relevant, up-to-date, and reliable.
At the heart of the new brand is a bird serving as its symbolic animal. It is modeled after the kingfisher. With sharp eyes, it spots its prey, dives down at lightning speed, and strikes with precision. Speed, precision, and intelligence—these are the attributes of SignalFisher when it comes to testing companies’ attack surfaces and separating the important signal from the general noise. The bird’s luminous eyes, which symbolize constant vigilance and intelligence, have been incorporated into the new logo in both form and color. The bright turquoise hue radiates confidence and lightness in the face of new opportunities and the future.
SignalFisher will be participating at GISEC 2026 in Dubai from 16-18 September to showcase how their continuously adaptive security testing helps organizations stay ahead of ever-changing threats.
Visit SignalFisher's Booth #H4-E61 at GISEC and connect with their experts to explore how you can strengthen your organization’s security.