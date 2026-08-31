Bug Bounty Switzerland becomes SignalFisher

The new brand makes it clear that the company’s positioning has changed significantly since its launch in 2020 in response to the profound transformation in the cybersecurity and security testing market during this time. With the easy availability of powerful AI resources, the speed at which security vulnerabilities are detected and exploited has increased many times over in recent years. “The time window between when a vulnerability is discovered and when it is first exploited has shrunk to just a few hours today,” explains Sandro Nafzger, CEO and co-founder of SignalFisher. “The vulnerability detection processes currently in place at organizations and companies can no longer keep up with this pace.”