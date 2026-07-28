Bug Bounty Switzerland appoints Jacqueline Duvoisin as Regional Director Middle East

Bug Bounty Switzerland strengthens its presence in the Middle East with new appointment
Bug Bounty Switzerland has appointed Jacqueline Duvoisin as Regional Director Middle East. Since May 1, 2026, Duvoisin represents the Swiss security-testing pioneer in all business matters across the Middle East from her base in Dubai. Swiss-born, she has lived in the region for over twenty years, during which she held various leadership and business development roles at companies in industries such as IT, healthcare tech, and aviation. As an expert on the EMEA market, she will support Bug Bounty Switzerland's continued growth in the Middle East with her extensive network, her knowledge of regional business customs, and her strong entrepreneurial spirit.
“As Regional Director of Bug Bounty Switzerland for the Middle East, I have the exciting opportunity to work with a highly innovative and professional team in Switzerland,” said Jacqueline Duvoisin. “My regional network will help build and expand customer and partner relationships, as well as the company's presence in the region.”
“We're thrilled to welcome such a proven expert on the Middle East to our team,” said CEO Sandro Nafzger. “Jacqueline Duvoisin doesn't just bring extensive expertise in building business relationships and an entrepreneurial mindset—she's also unmatched in her familiarity with the people and customs of the region. With Jacqueline's support, we're building a lasting presence to win new customers and support existing ones.”
For more information visit http://www.bugbounty.ch/en