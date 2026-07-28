Bug Bounty Switzerland appoints Jacqueline Duvoisin as Regional Director Middle East

Bug Bounty Switzerland has appointed Jacqueline Duvoisin as Regional Director Middle East. Since May 1, 2026, Duvoisin represents the Swiss security-testing pioneer in all business matters across the Middle East from her base in Dubai. Swiss-born, she has lived in the region for over twenty years, during which she held various leadership and business development roles at companies in industries such as IT, healthcare tech, and aviation. As an expert on the EMEA market, she will support Bug Bounty Switzerland's continued growth in the Middle East with her extensive network, her knowledge of regional business customs, and her strong entrepreneurial spirit.