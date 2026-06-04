Why demand for second residency is going up

People are prioritising mobility and future opportunities for children, says Y-Axis' Khan
Concerns over job security amid economic uncertainty and advances in AI are driving a surge in UAE residents seeking second residency options abroad. While financial goals and property investments once dominated long-term planning, many professionals and families are now prioritising security, mobility and future opportunities for their children, said Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis Middle East, during a Gulf News webinar on permanent residency.
“It's all about ensuring a secure future,” Khan said. “For most people, right now, the priority isn't saving or building a house. The priority for expats who don't want to go back home is having a back-up plan.”
This trend comes as major destination countries continue to seek skilled migrants despite tightening immigration scrutiny globally. Khan noted that Canada plans to welcome about 380,000 new permanent residents this year, while Australia has allocated more than 130,000 places for skilled migrants. Across Europe, millions of jobs remain unfilled, creating opportunities for qualified professionals.
Canada and Australia continue to dominate demand among skilled professionals because of their transparent, points-based immigration systems that assess applicants based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language proficiency.
A key advantage, Khan explained, is that many skilled migration pathways in both countries do not require applicants to secure a job before applying.
Canada offers multiple immigration streams, including the Federal Skilled Worker Programme through Express Entry, provincial nomination programmes and pathways linked to study and work experience. Successful applicants receive permanent residency status that can eventually lead to citizenship.
Australia, meanwhile, continues to attract skilled workers through independent, state-sponsored and regional migration programmes. Khan described Australia’s immigration system as one of the most streamlined globally, with strong demand for professionals across a wide range of sectors.
Both countries also offer significant family benefits, including access to public healthcare, education and long-term residency rights.
Germany is emerging as a major draw for skilled workers thanks to its Opportunity Card, or Chancenkarte.
The visa allows qualified non-EU nationals to enter Germany and seek employment without first securing a sponsor, a move Khan described as one of the most innovative initiatives introduced by a major economy. “It's brilliant because you can enter Germany on this visa – valid for one year, extendable to an additional two years – and go up to an employer and tell them it's free to recruit you.”
In the webinar, Khan also touched upon the myths and misconceptions surrounding second residency and work pathways while offering a pertinent piece of advice: “Apply when you’re eligible, rather than when you’re ready. Because by the time you feel ready, the rules may have changed.”